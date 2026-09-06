Why Iran-backed Houthi militants are pushing towards Bab Al Mandab as Hormuz disruption raises stakes

Dubai: As the United States battles to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, another of the world’s most important energy chokepoints is coming under growing pressure.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants are pushing towards territory overlooking the Bab Al Mandab, the narrow gateway to the Red Sea, in an offensive that could give them greater ability to threaten a shipping route whose importance has risen sharply during the US-Iran war.

At least 81 fighters have been killed in clashes that erupted on Thursday after the Houthis launched a ground assault backed by rocket and drone attacks against Yemeni government forces near the Red Sea coast.

The Bab Al Mandab connects the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and, through the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean. Its strategic importance has increased as the war has severely disrupted normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Houthi threat : The Houthis already hold Hodeida, north of Mokha, and have attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Their latest push towards Mokha and high ground near Bab Al Mandab could strengthen their ability to threaten the route.

Route to Suez: Ships using the Suez Canal to travel between Asia and Europe must pass through Bab Al Mandab. Avoiding it can mean the much longer voyage around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Col. Abdul Basit Al Baher, an officer with the Yemeni government, said the most intense fighting had been around western Taiz and that he believed the Houthi moves were aimed at reaching Mokha, less than 50 miles (80km) from Bab Al Mandab.

Mohammed Al Bukhaiti, a Houthi political official, described the fighting as “nothing more than skirmishes and clashes” and said the group remained committed to avoiding an expansion of Yemen’s domestic front lines.

The Houthis do not control territory directly bordering Bab Al Mandab. But they hold Hodeida, the major Red Sea port north of Mokha, and have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to strike vessels using missiles and drones.

Even as US forces escort vessels through Hormuz and try to restore oil flows there, fighting is intensifying around the approaches to another waterway crucial to global energy supplies and trade.

The Bab Al Mandab is only about 30 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. Ships travelling between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal must pass through it; the main alternative is the much longer journey around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

The latest ground battles are among the most serious since the truce, with both sides reinforcing positions around Taiz and the Red Sea coast.

For Saudi Arabia and global shipping, the stakes are wider: just as traffic through one crucial Middle East chokepoint is struggling to recover, pressure is building around another.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.