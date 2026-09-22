Bab Al Mandab: Houthi aggression threatens a vital gateway for global trade

Saudi Arabia now faces two threats at once, its export route and its own territory, without the protective buffer the 2022 truce once provided. Will Saudi’s Mecca Pact with Pakistan and Turkey activate if the attacks continue? Pakistan has pledged to defend the kingdom “to any extent,” but Islamabad’s own Foreign Office says no military response is currently under discussion, and the Mecca Defence Pact has yet to be made operational. The UN Security Council has condemned the Houthi attacks, affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to self-defence, and warned the escalation “threatens to widen the conflict, endanger maritime security and international trade.” Europe is responding too: the EU has raised the alert level for its Red Sea naval mission, and Italy is deploying warships to protect shipping through the strait. The US, meanwhile, has held back from striking the Houthis directly despite Saudi appeals, wary of opening a new front while still engaged with Iran.