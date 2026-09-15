Iran war: Are Houthis fighting for Iran or pursuing their own goals?

But while the Houthis are routinely described as an Iranian-backed militia, their growing role in the conflict raises a bigger question: Are they fighting primarily for Tehran — or for themselves?

The Houthis’ dramatic rise has taken on even greater significance since their latest advances along Yemen’s Red Sea coast brought them greater influence around the Bab Al Mandab, the narrow gateway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Dubai: A militia that began as a relatively small rebel movement in the mountains of northern Yemen now finds itself with the ability to influence an international war, threaten one of the world’s most important shipping routes and put fresh pressure on Saudi Arabia.

Two decades later, they control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and have developed a military capability that allows them to threaten ships far beyond Yemen’s shores.

Iran has provided the Houthis with support and weaponry, and their ability to threaten shipping around the Red Sea now gives Tehran additional leverage in its confrontation with the United States, according to the Times.

And with two of the world’s most strategically important waterways caught up in the same widening conflict, a movement that began as a rebellion in northern Yemen has acquired something it once could scarcely have imagined: Global leverage.

The movement wants political dominance in Yemen, economic resources and concessions from Saudi Arabia. Iran’s support has helped it pursue those objectives, but the Houthis have their own reasons for exploiting the current conflict.

Their actions benefit Tehran. Pressure around Bab Al Mandab gives Iran another source of leverage while the US and Iran battle over Hormuz and elsewhere in the region.

As The New York Times notes, Saudi Arabia must now weigh whether another military confrontation could achieve what the previous campaign could not.

The Houthis have already shown that drones and missiles can force shipping companies to reconsider Red Sea routes. Their latest territorial gains therefore potentially give them greater leverage not only inside Yemen but over regional powers dependent on maritime trade.

Bab Al Mandab is one of the world’s critical maritime chokepoints. Ships passing between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden must navigate the narrow waterway between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.