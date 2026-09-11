Saudi oil pipeline may be hit as Houthi attacks escalate: report

Unconfirmed blaze raises concerns for Saudi Arabia’s vital Red Sea oil lifeline
Satellite imagery and fire-detection data are raising questions over whether Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has struck Saudi Arabia’s strategically important East-West oil pipeline.
There is no independent confirmation yet that the pipeline itself was hit.
A large smoke plume was reportedly visible over the desert southeast of Medina, along the general route of the pipeline toward Mahd adh-Dhahab.
NASA’s FIRMS system also showed clustered thermal anomalies in the area.
FIRMS provides near-real-time satellite detections of active fires, but its data do not by themselves identify what is burning or establish who caused it.
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The reported fire comes as the Houthi-Saudi conflict is rapidly escalating. On Sept. 8, Houthi forces launched a major wave of missile and drone attacks against southern Saudi Arabia, with strikes reported around Jazan, Abha, Najran and Khamis Mushait. Saudi Arabia has since carried out retaliatory strikes in Yemen.
The East-West pipeline, or Petroline, is one of Saudi Arabia's most important strategic energy assets. It runs roughly 1,200 km west from oil-producing and processing facilities around Abqaiq in the Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea.
Its strategic value has increased dramatically during the US-Iran war because it allows Saudi Arabia to move crude toward the Red Sea without sending the oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia restored the pipeline to its full stated pumping capacity of about 7 million barrels per day after an earlier attack in April.
Any confirmed attack on the pipeline is potentially far more consequential than an isolated strike on an oil facility.
Saudi crude exports through Yanbu have already become an important alternative to Gulf shipping. Reuters reported this week that crude and condensate loadings at Yanbu had recovered to about 3.7 million barrels per day in early September, according to Vortexa, as Saudi Arabia increasingly relies on its Red Sea route while Hormuz traffic remains severely restricted.
The reported pipeline fire comes at an especially sensitive moment.
The Houthis have just seized Mocha/Mokha, a strategic Yemeni Red Sea port near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and advanced toward the Hanish Islands. Reuters said the advance brings the group closer to the vital maritime chokepoint and could further threaten Saudi Arabia's Red Sea export infrastructure.
The Associated Press reported that shipping through Bab al-Mandab has already fallen about 60% because of earlier Houthi attacks.
At the same time, traffic through Hormuz has collapsed. Reuters reported only seven vessel transits through the Strait on Wednesday, compared with a 10-day average of 14.
That creates a potentially serious energy-security scenario: Hormuz disruption, Houthi pressure on Bab el-Mandeb, threat to Yanbu, possible threat to the East-West pipeline.
In other words, Saudi Arabia's two major alternative pathways around Hormuz could come under pressure simultaneously.
The timing is particularly sensitive for global oil markets. Brent crude rose to about $108.68 a barrel on Friday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate reached about $103.45, with both benchmarks on track for their biggest weekly gain in months. Murban crude spiked to $122, as of 11.15am Tokyo.
Reuters attributed the surge to mounting disruption across Hormuz and Red Sea shipping routes.
According to OPEC data officially reported by the kingdom and cited by major outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia's crude oil production collapsed to 6.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in August 2026.
The decline came amid disruptions to the kingdom's western export routes and the broader Iran war.
If the East-West pipeline is confirmed to have been damaged, it would represent a major escalation: the conflict would have moved from threatening Saudi Arabia's maritime export routes to directly threatening the overland infrastructure built specifically to bypass Hormuz.