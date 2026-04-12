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Saudi Arabia restores key oil facilities after attacks, stabilises global supply

East-West pipeline and Manifa output back online, Khurais recovery ongoing

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Saudi restores key oil facilities after attacks, stabilising global supply
Saudi restores key oil facilities after attacks, stabilising global supply

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said key energy facilities affected by recent attacks have recovered and resumed operations, restoring pumping capacity in the kingdom’s critical East-West pipeline and reinforcing the reliability of global oil supplies.

The ministry confirmed that operational and technical teams successfully restored the pipeline’s full pumping capacity of about seven million barrels per day after earlier disruptions.

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Pipeline capacity restored after disruption

In a statement issued on April 12, the ministry said the attacks had previously reduced pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline by around 700,000 barrels per day.

Swift response measures enabled Saudi energy teams to restore the pipeline’s full operational capacity within a short period.

Production restored at Manifa field

The ministry also said production losses at the Manifa oil field — estimated at about 300,000 barrels per day — have now been fully recovered.

Operational teams worked rapidly to stabilise output and maintain supply to both domestic and global markets.

Khurais field recovery still underway

Work is continuing to restore full production capacity at the Khurais oil field, where output had been reduced by approximately 300,000 barrels per day following the attacks.

The ministry said an announcement will be made once full production has been restored.

Supply reliability reinforced

Officials said the rapid recovery demonstrates the operational resilience and crisis management capabilities of Saudi Aramco and the kingdom’s wider energy sector.

The ministry added that the restoration of facilities will help ensure stable energy supplies to local and international markets, supporting the global economy.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran waroil price

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