Saudi suspends operations at key energy sites after Iranian attacks

Operational activities suspended at major refineries as attacks hit output
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of operations at several energy facilities following recent Iranian attacks, according to a source at the Ministry of Energy.
According to Saudi Gazette, the source said that the strikes targeted major refining sites, including SATORP in Jubail, Ras Tanura, SAMREF in Yanbu and the Riyadh refinery, directly affecting exports of refined products to global markets.
Attacks on the Manifa and Khurais facilities have led to cutting production by around 600,000 barrels per day, while attacks on the East-West pipeline led to a loss of 700,000 barrels per day, the source added.
The attacks, which targeted vital energy facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Yanbu, had killed a Saudi citizen working in industrial security and injured seven others.