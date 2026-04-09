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Saudi suspends operations at key energy sites after Iranian attacks

Operational activities suspended at major refineries as attacks hit output

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.
Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.
Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of operations at several energy facilities following recent Iranian attacks, according to a source at the Ministry of Energy.

According to Saudi Gazette, the source said that the strikes targeted major refining sites, including SATORP in Jubail, Ras Tanura, SAMREF in Yanbu and the Riyadh refinery, directly affecting exports of refined products to global markets.

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Attacks on the Manifa and Khurais facilities have led to cutting production by around 600,000 barrels per day, while attacks on the East-West pipeline led to a loss of 700,000 barrels per day, the source added.

The attacks, which targeted vital energy facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Yanbu, had killed a Saudi citizen working in industrial security and injured seven others.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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