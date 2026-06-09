GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Tehran's international airport reopens: news agencies

Iran restores international air traffic as hajj pilgrims land in Tehran

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorbikes drive past a billboard depicting Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, handing the country’s flag to his son and successor Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, as the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stands at left, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Motorbikes drive past a billboard depicting Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, handing the country’s flag to his son and successor Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, as the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stands at left, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
AP

Tehran's international airport has reopened and flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia have landed, Iranian news agencies reported early Tuesday.

"The deputy head of airport operation of Imam Khomeini Airport Company announced the resumption of flights to Imam Khomeini Airport and the flights of pilgrims," Mehr news agency reported.

Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights on Sunday after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo shows an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane taking off as a plane of Iran's national air carrier, Iran Air, is parked at left, at Mehrabad airport in Tehran. Local media reported late on Sunday (June 8, 2026) that all incoming flights at Tehran's international airport were suspended after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

Iran suspends Tehran airport flights: report

1m read
People wave Iran's national flags during a rally in support of the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran’s World Cup hopes clouded by war and hardship

2m read
A woman poses with a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (R), next to his late father Ali Khamenei, during a rally in support of him at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026.

Mystery Mojtaba: Is the unseen leader really in charge?

3m read
An Iranian man holds the image of the late assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a gathering at the Imam Khomeini Mosque (Mosalla) to commemorate those killed in former wars and also those killed during the latest US-Israel led war, in Tehran on May 24, 2026.

Iran plans three-day funeral for late supreme leader

1m read