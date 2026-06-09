Tehran's international airport reopens: news agencies

Iran restores international air traffic as hajj pilgrims land in Tehran
Tehran's international airport has reopened and flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia have landed, Iranian news agencies reported early Tuesday.
"The deputy head of airport operation of Imam Khomeini Airport Company announced the resumption of flights to Imam Khomeini Airport and the flights of pilgrims," Mehr news agency reported.
Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights on Sunday after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.