An energy ministry official said strikes targeted “infrastructure for oil and gas production, transport and refining, as well as petrochemical plants and power facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the industrial city of Yanbu.” The attacks killed one Saudi national, injured seven others and disrupted operations at several major facilities.

The pipeline has become a key export route during the conflict, allowing Saudi Arabia to move crude to the Red Sea while flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain constrained. With a capacity of up to 7 million barrels per day, it has been central to maintaining exports.

The kingdom, which produces just over 10 million barrels per day, has already been adjusting flows in response to the near blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. The latest disruptions deepen the strain on output and logistics.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.