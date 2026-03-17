Can energy strength help Gulf economies weather Iran war?

Dubai: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies are facing rising geopolitical risks as tensions with Iran disrupt regional trade and energy markets. Yet economists say the region’s energy strength — including export infrastructure, large reserves and higher oil prices — may help cushion the broader economic impact.

That scenario would represent the worst economic slump for those countries since the early 1990s, when Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait triggered the Gulf War and caused major turmoil in global energy markets.

Goldman Sachs economist Farouk Soussa estimates that Qatar and Kuwait could each see their gross domestic product contract by about 14% this year if the conflict persists through April and results in a two-month halt of the Strait of Hormuz.

The key question for the region is whether its dominant position in global energy markets can offset the risks created by the conflict.

The conflict has raised concerns about potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil exports pass. Any prolonged closure could affect both global energy flows and economic activity across the Gulf.

“For many Gulf economies, the war could have a bigger near-term impact than Covid,” said Soussa, Goldman’s economist for the Middle East and North Africa. “When the dust settles they will rebuild and they will recover, but the scars this conflict leaves on confidence remain to be seen.”

Even under that scenario, the slowdown would represent the largest economic shock for those economies since the pandemic in 2020.

Goldman Sachs projections suggest Saudi Arabia’s GDP could decline by about 3%, while the UAE could see a contraction of roughly 5% if the disruption continues.

Because of this infrastructure, economists estimate that the economic impact on the region’s largest economies would likely be more limited than in countries that rely entirely on Hormuz shipping.

Pipelines linking Saudi oil fields to Red Sea ports and the UAE’s crude export pipeline to Fujairah allow shipments to reach global markets without relying entirely on the strait.

The region remains one of the world’s largest energy producers, with countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates investing heavily in export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said the United States is in talks with “about seven countries” about forming a coalition to secure the strait and escort commercial ships through the corridor.

Iran has carried out strikes against neighbouring countries following US and Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities. Over the weekend, the United States targeted military sites near Iran’s crude export hub on Kharg Island.

Economists including Mohamed Abu Basha at EFG Hermes and Justin Alexander at Khalij Economics say the picture for the region’s largest economies is therefore more nuanced than headline risks might suggest.

Analysts at regional research firms say Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the countries best positioned to benefit from higher oil prices due to their ability to maintain exports through alternative routes.

Brent crude rose above $104 per barrel as concerns grew about disruptions to energy shipments and production in the region. Oil futures have increased by more than 40% over the past two weeks.

Saudi Arabia appears positioned to navigate the current situation relatively well. Several economists who spoke to Bloomberg said the kingdom’s infrastructure and defence systems have helped limit disruptions to business activity.

Global gas markets have been disrupted following a decline in Qatar’s liquefied natural gas exports, while Bahrain has reduced production at the world’s largest aluminium smelter partly due to supply challenges linked to the Hormuz halt.

“It’d be a concern if the conflict simmers on for a prolonged period, which is not what is currently priced into the market.”

Elsewhere in the region, the UAE is still expected to post a budget surplus this year, while Qatar’s deficit could widen, according to Abu Basha at EFG Hermes.

Tim Callen, a visiting scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, estimates that Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit could shrink by about 1% if oil output averages 7.5 million barrels per day and Brent crude prices remain around $90 per barrel.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.