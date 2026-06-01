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Saudia’s fleet set to grow with 12 aircraft arriving in 2026

Saudi carrier says fleet will reach 161 aircraft as tourism ambitions accelerate

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Saudia said the expansion will help modernise its fleet while strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and global markets.
Saudia said the expansion will help modernise its fleet while strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and global markets.
Saudia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia will receive 12 new aircraft throughout 2026 as the airline continues expanding its fleet to support international growth, tourism demand and network connectivity.

The airline said the new deliveries form part of a wider long-term transformation strategy focused on increasing operational capacity, improving efficiency and adding more international destinations.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia ramps up investment in aviation and tourism under Vision 2030, a national strategy aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil and positioning the country as a global tourism and transport hub.

Saudia said the expansion will help modernise its fleet while strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and global markets.

The airline recently introduced its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft and said the addition of the Airbus A321neo will further expand its narrow-body fleet capabilities.

According to the airline, the A321neo aircraft will feature 20 Business Class seats and 168 Guest Class seats. The cabins will also include upgraded seating and high-speed inflight connectivity.

Airlines across the Gulf region have been investing heavily in next-generation aircraft as competition intensifies for long-haul transit traffic, tourism flows and premium passengers. Fleet modernisation has also become a key focus area as carriers seek better fuel efficiency and lower operating costs.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said the airline’s fleet strategy is aimed at building “capacity, efficiency, and readiness” for its next phase of growth.

“In a highly competitive aviation sector, modernising and growing the fleet must be guided by clear market insight, network requirements, and alignment with national priorities under Saudi Vision 2030,” he said.

Al-Omar added that operational readiness and workforce development are being expanded alongside the fleet growth.

He said Saudia has graduated new groups of pilots, cabin crew and maintenance specialists through aviation training programmes to support incoming aircraft deliveries.

“With Saudia’s fleet expected to reach 161 aircraft by the end of the year, additional cohorts are currently undergoing training to support future deliveries,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has been aggressively expanding its aviation sector over the past few years, with the Kingdom targeting millions of additional tourists annually through large-scale tourism, entertainment and infrastructure projects.

The aviation push has also intensified regional competition among Gulf carriers as airlines across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar expand fleets, routes and airport infrastructure to capture growing global travel demand.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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