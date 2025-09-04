Red Sea has become the 12th destination in KSA to be served by Qatar Airways
Dubai: UAE residents now have easier access to Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourism destination, The Red Sea, with the announcement of a new route by Qatar Airways.
Starting October 21, the airline will operate three weekly flights from its hub in Doha to the Red Sea International Airport (RSI). This new service connects the Red Sea region to Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of over 170 destinations, providing a convenient option for travellers from the UAE and beyond.
With the new route, The Red Sea has become the 12th destination in Saudi Arabia to be served by Qatar Airways. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways, said the new route reflects the airline’s commitment to offering diverse destinations.
"The Red Sea—our 12th destination in Saudi Arabia—offers a wide range of distinct and enriching Middle East experiences," he said.
The flights will depart from Doha on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The journey is short, with a flight time of around 2.5 hours.
For UAE residents, this new route offers a quick and convenient connection via Hamad International Airport in Doha, allowing them to explore a new luxury getaway focused on wellness, adventure, and nature.
John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global, described the launch as a significant step in positioning The Red Sea as a premier luxury destination. The area is home to over 90 pristine islands, rugged canyons, and one of the world’s largest barrier reef systems.
Five luxury hotels are currently open and welcoming guests, with more to follow, including new resorts on Shura Island.
The Red Sea International Airport aims to handle over a million passengers annually by 2030, supporting the region’s ambitious tourism goals.
The airport, which began receiving international passengers in April 2024 with bi-weekly flights from Dubai, is partially operational.
By summer this year, the main terminal’s opening will bring the airport closer to its goal of serving 1 million tourists a year by 2030, Abdulaziz Alabdan, Executive Director of Airport Operations at Red Sea Global, told Gulf News in an earlier interview.
