GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Qatar Airways adds Saudi's Red Sea to its network with three weekly flights

Red Sea has become the 12th destination in KSA to be served by Qatar Airways

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The airline will begin three weekly flights to the Red Sea from October 21.
The airline will begin three weekly flights to the Red Sea from October 21.
Qatar Airways

Dubai: UAE residents now have easier access to Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourism destination, The Red Sea, with the announcement of a new route by Qatar Airways.

Starting October 21, the airline will operate three weekly flights from its hub in Doha to the Red Sea International Airport (RSI). This new service connects the Red Sea region to Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of over 170 destinations, providing a convenient option for travellers from the UAE and beyond.

With the new route, The Red Sea has become the 12th destination in Saudi Arabia to be served by Qatar Airways. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways, said the new route reflects the airline’s commitment to offering diverse destinations.

"The Red Sea—our 12th destination in Saudi Arabia—offers a wide range of distinct and enriching Middle East experiences," he said.

Red Sea International

The flights will depart from Doha on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The journey is short, with a flight time of around 2.5 hours.

For UAE residents, this new route offers a quick and convenient connection via Hamad International Airport in Doha, allowing them to explore a new luxury getaway focused on wellness, adventure, and nature.

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global, described the launch as a significant step in positioning The Red Sea as a premier luxury destination. The area is home to over 90 pristine islands, rugged canyons, and one of the world’s largest barrier reef systems.

Five luxury hotels are currently open and welcoming guests, with more to follow, including new resorts on Shura Island.

The Red Sea International Airport aims to handle over a million passengers annually by 2030, supporting the region’s ambitious tourism goals.
The airport, which began receiving international passengers in April 2024 with bi-weekly flights from Dubai, is partially operational.

By summer this year, the main terminal’s opening will bring the airport closer to its goal of serving 1 million tourists a year by 2030, Abdulaziz Alabdan, Executive Director of Airport Operations at Red Sea Global, told Gulf News in an earlier interview.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaQatar Airways

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Collaboration expands visibility and recognition of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea's luxury resorts.

Riyadh Air, Red Sea Global ink partnership

2m read
In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.

Saudi Arabia braces for continued rain and flood risks

1m read
Scenic views of Jazan beach along the Red Sea coast in southwestern Saudi Arabia. The Jazan Region is experiencing a significant rise in visitors and residents during the summer holidays, drawn by its scenic coastline and tranquil beaches along the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s Jazan beaches draw crowds this summer

2m read
The city faced demand to put cruise ship tourists ashore swelling to 300,000 people by 2026, from 160,000 last year.

Saudi Arabia sets sail with new cruise regulations

2m read