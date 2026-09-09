From Red Sea to Saudi Arabia: How Houthis became a regional menace

The strikes are the latest sign that a group once viewed largely through the prism of Yemen’s civil war has evolved into a disruptive regional force capable of threatening Saudi Arabia, firing at Israel and disrupting one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.

Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has already shaken global energy markets. Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its Red Sea outlets to bypass the Gulf chokepoint. Now the Houthis are fighting to expand their reach towards Bab Al Mandab — the gateway to that alternative route.

That relative calm lasted until July this year. Fighting resumed after an Iranian aircraft landed in Houthi-controlled Sanaa without Saudi authorisation, breaching restrictions that had been in place during the truce. Strikes on Sanaa airport followed, blamed on Saudi Arabia, before the Houthis retaliated.

Tuesday’s escalation was particularly serious because Saudi cities and energy infrastructure were hit. Riyadh has now warned it will take “all necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty.

More than 500 combatants and civilians have been killed since the Houthis launched their latest offensive towards the Red Sea, according to an AFP tally based on sources on both sides.

Between November 2023 and December 2024, they targeted more than 100 merchant ships, sinking two and killing four sailors. The attacks sharply reduced traffic through a corridor that normally handles about $1 trillion worth of goods a year.

The Houthis are backed and supplied by Iran and form part of Tehran’s so-called Axis of Resistance. Their attacks also clearly serve Iranian interests by putting additional pressure on Saudi Arabia — a major oil producer and close US partner — while Tehran contests control of Hormuz.

Analysts cited by AFP disagree over Tehran’s role. Yemeni researcher Ahmed Hazaa argues the latest offensive is aimed at helping Iran’s Hormuz strategy, while Chatham House researcher Farea Al Muslimi says Iran benefiting from the attacks does not prove it is calling the shots.

Saudi Arabia spent years trying to extricate itself from Yemen’s war. Now, with Houthi forces pushing towards a vital Red Sea chokepoint, Saudi tankers under threat and attacks once again reaching its cities and energy infrastructure, staying out may be getting much harder.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.