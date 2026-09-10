Iran war: Why Tehran sees Trump’s midterms as its next battlefield

With less than two months until Americans vote, Iran is intensifying pressure on the United States — from tightening restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz to attacks on US military assets — in what analysts see as an attempt to raise the political and economic cost of the war at the moment Trump can least afford it.

“Tehran believes that pressure on Hormuz and the threat of wider disruption can exploit US vulnerabilities, especially the political and economic costs of another Middle East crisis ahead of the midterms,” she told AFP.

Iran also said it struck a US military base in Jordan after American forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. CBS News reported that around eight US F-15 fighter jets sustained light damage in the Iranian strikes.

Instead, he said, Tehran hopes to weaken Trump politically by contributing to a Republican defeat — keeping petrol prices high while reminding voters that the president has become embroiled in the kind of “never-ending war” he promised to avoid.

Control of Congress is at stake on November 3. Republican losses could constrain Trump during the remaining two years of his presidency — an outcome Tehran may believe would strengthen its hand.

Iran has suffered heavy military and economic damage, while its leadership is navigating the transition following the death of Ali Khamenei. His successor and son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to make a public appearance.

Trump believes the election could mark the beginning of the war’s end. Iran may be betting that the weeks before it offer its best chance to change the war’s course.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.