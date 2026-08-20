Trump escalates economic war on Iran: Can sanctions and oil blockade force Tehran to cave in?

Dubai: After nearly six months of war, Donald Trump is trying another way to force Iran to bend: Squeeze its economy until Tehran can no longer afford to resist.

The US president has announced what he calls the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY”, threatening not only Iran but countries, banks and businesses that help keep its economy alive.

The strategy represents an important shift. Washington is effectively betting that economic pressure can achieve what military action and attempts at diplomacy have so far failed to deliver — force Iran into an agreement on US terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump’s plan as a continuation of “failed policies”, warning that doubling down on them would bring Washington “further defeat”. He also accused the US of using “economic terrorism” that threatens the global economy and national sovereignty, AFP reported.

A blockade of Iranian ports has already sharply reduced loadings onto Iranian tankers. According to Kpler data cited by CNN, shipments have fallen to a fraction of their levels between February and April.

The International Monetary Fund expects Iran’s economy to shrink by more than 5% this year — its worst contraction in almost four decades. Inflation is near 80%, while the rial has fallen to record lows against the dollar, leaving many Iranians struggling even to pay for basic necessities.

Iran still has about 80 million barrels of oil outside the blockade, most of it committed to China. At current prices, that could generate roughly $1.5 billion a month.

Iran has spent decades learning how to survive sanctions, economic isolation and domestic hardship. Despite the latest deterioration, there have so far been no widespread demonstrations capable of threatening the regime.

“Those who think that Iran will collapse under the pressure, I think they are mistaken,” he said, arguing that even severe economic pressure may not fundamentally change Tehran’s calculations.

US gasoline prices have climbed above $4 a gallon on average, while November’s midterm elections are approaching. Iran therefore has an incentive to hold out and keep pressure on global energy markets rather than give Trump a quick victory.

Tehran can also retaliate through the Strait of Hormuz. Renewed attacks on shipping could push oil prices higher, increasing the economic cost for American consumers and forcing Trump into another dilemma: escalate militarily or absorb the political damage at home.

Iran’s economy is far more vulnerable than America’s. But Tehran may believe its political system can tolerate economic suffering longer than Trump can tolerate high oil prices, an unpopular war and mounting voter frustration.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.