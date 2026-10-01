'We blow them up or make a deal': Trump says US war with Iran will end 'very soon'

Hardline Iranian lawmaker Hamid Rasaei has become the first sitting MP to be imprisoned during his term, sparking a fierce backlash from ultraconservatives against Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

The 10-month sentence, handed down by the Special Clerical Court over a 2024 newspaper article accusing Ghalibaf of "manipulating parliamentary documents", has deepened divisions within Iran’s ruling conservative faction at a time of heightened debate over negotiations with the US, the UK-based Iran International reported

Rasaei, a Tehran MP elected in 2023 and managing director of the hardline weekly 9 Dey before his parliamentary term, was convicted of “publishing falsehoods with intent to harm others” over a January 2024 article headlined “Ghalibaf’s Manipulation of Parliamentary Documents”.

The complaint was filed by Ghalibaf in early 2024, before Rasaei took his seat in parliament, and was adjudicated by the Special Court of Clergy because Rasaei is a cleric.