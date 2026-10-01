Iran leadership 'fractures': Hardline MP jailed over Ghalibaf article

Rasaei was transferred to Evin Prison’s clerics’ ward on 27 September to begin his 10-month sentence.

Hardline attacks on Ghalibaf and Mohseni-Ejei have intensified, with criticism spilling into pro-government gatherings.

The judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, confirmed Rasaei’s conviction for “publishing falsehoods with intent to harm others” and noted the case dates to early 2024.

Conservative media and lawmakers remain divided, with some defending the judiciary and others warning of political repercussions.

The episode underscores the fragility of Iran’s conservative consensus at a moment of strategic uncertainty