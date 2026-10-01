Iran leadership 'fractures': Hardline MP jailed over Ghalibaf article

Jail term based on complaint filed by Ghalibaf in 2024 widens gaps within conservatives
Hardline Iranian lawmaker Hamid Rasaei has become the first sitting MP to be imprisoned during his term, sparking a fierce backlash from ultraconservatives against Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.
The 10-month sentence, handed down by the Special Clerical Court over a 2024 newspaper article accusing Ghalibaf of "manipulating parliamentary documents", has deepened divisions within Iran’s ruling conservative faction at a time of heightened debate over negotiations with the US, the UK-based Iran International reported.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
Rasaei, a Tehran MP elected in 2023 and managing director of the hardline weekly 9 Dey before his parliamentary term, was convicted of “publishing falsehoods with intent to harm others” over a January 2024 article headlined “Ghalibaf’s Manipulation of Parliamentary Documents”.
The complaint was filed by Ghalibaf in early 2024, before Rasaei took his seat in parliament, and was adjudicated by the Special Court of Clergy because Rasaei is a cleric.
Rahim Farzam, of the IRAM Centre for Iran Studies (ICIS), stated that the West has increasingly viewed the divide within Iran's conservative establishment as a struggle between “pro-engagement” pragmatists and “anti-negotiation” hardliners competing over the Islamic Republic’s strategic direction.
This interpretation "has moved beyond media commentary and into policymaking circles in Washington, where officials and political actors suggest that the continuing diplomatic deadlock stems less from the substance of American demands."
Farzam, an academic, noted that policymakers in Washington view the factional paralysis inside Tehran as a reason for the continuing diplomatic deadlock.
"Blaming diplomatic failure on the internal dysfunction of the opposing side lowers the political costs of stalemate, both domestically and internationally," he stated.
Farzam noted that, For the Trump administration, the image of a fractured Iranian elite offers a useful explanation for the absence of diplomatic progress.
It allows Washington to present itself as open to engagement while shifting responsibility for the impasse onto what is portrayed as Tehran’s incoherent and divided decision-making system.
Writing for ICIS, Farzam stated, however, that senior Iranian officials have recently placed "unusual emphasis" on themes of unity, institutional cohesion, and national resolve.
"The executive, legislative, and judicial branches have each sought to project an image of coordination and continuity. Military and security figures have echoed the same message.
"Taken together, these statements point to a deliberate effort to counter external narratives of fragmentation and demonstrate that the Islamic Republic’s strategic calculations are not being dictated by uncontrollable factional conflict."
Rasaei was transferred to Evin Prison’s clerics’ ward on 27 September to begin his 10-month sentence.
Hardline attacks on Ghalibaf and Mohseni-Ejei have intensified, with criticism spilling into pro-government gatherings.
The judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, confirmed Rasaei’s conviction for “publishing falsehoods with intent to harm others” and noted the case dates to early 2024.
Conservative media and lawmakers remain divided, with some defending the judiciary and others warning of political repercussions.
The episode underscores the fragility of Iran’s conservative consensus at a moment of strategic uncertainty
Rasaesi' imprisonment serving as both a personal grievance and a proxy battle over the limits of dissent, the role of the judiciary, and the future of Iran’s engagement with the West.
Rasaei’s imprisonment has ignited a wave of criticism from ultraconservative figures and media outlets aligned with the Paydari Party and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.
Supporters have accused Ghalibaf of “silencing the voices of critics” and prioritising personal grievances over the country’s economic and security challenges.
Mohammad-Manan Raeisi, a Qom lawmaker who headed Jalili’s presidential campaign in the city two years ago, warned of a possible popular backlash against Ghalibaf and other officials.
“I doubt that, under these circumstances, people will allow you to appear in any mosque, gathering, public square or religious ceremony, and you may face a popular backlash,” he wrote.
Meysam Nili, managing director of the Raja News website and a Paydari-associated figure, accused the judiciary of injustice and political bias, claiming a “coup” was being organised against media and political figures belonging to the faction.
Hardline social media user Mohsen Maghsoudi questioned why a three-year-old complaint over a newspaper headline could not be dropped to preserve unity and prevent hundreds of thousands of votes from becoming “ineffective” for 10 months.
The criticism has spilled over into some recent nightly pro-government gatherings, with the Tabnak website publishing a video showing hardliners chanting in support of Rasaei and against Ghalibaf.
Tabnak labelled them “infiltrators” and said a small number of people were using the gatherings to “advance factional objectives”.
"The real question," states Farzam, "is not whether disagreements exist — they clearly do — but whether they amount to a structural rupture capable of fundamentally shaping Iran’s negotiating posture toward the United States."
'On this point, the evidence is far less convincing than many outside observers assume," stated Farzam, who received his master's degree from the Department of History and Geography at Ankara University, Department of International Relations.
"The debate is therefore better understood not as a binary struggle between supporters and opponents of negotiation, but as an ongoing process through which competing ideological and institutional tendencies are managed within a single political order."
Farzam argued that Iran’s leadership "must navigate multiple and often contradictory pressures at once: preserving strategic flexibility while avoiding any perception of capitulation, sustaining deterrence while preventing uncontrolled escalation, and maintaining the loyalty of its ideological base while adapting to shifting geopolitical realities."
It is a "balancing act" Farzam notes. "(It) is often contentious and at times visibly messy. But internal contestation should not be confused with systemic fracture. Messiness, in other words, is not the same as disintegration."
Farzam is currently pursuing his PhD degree with thesis on “Iran’s Relations with South Asian Countries” in the History Department of Eskisehir Osmangazi University.
His biography states his research interests focus on the domestic and foreign policy of Iran and the non-state actors in the Middle East. Besides his native Uzbek, he is fluent in Turkish, English and Persian.