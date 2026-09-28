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US-Iran conflict: Tehran ready for diplomacy or war as Trump expects new talks

US-Iran indirect talks may resume Monday, September 28, Axios reports, citing sources

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war
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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
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Iran says it is ready for renewed war but is keeping the door open to diplomacy, as US President Donald Trump says he expects more talks with Tehran this week. Washington has rejected an Iranian seven-day roadmap tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Elsewhere, police have arrested five men in the UK on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near RAF Fairford, a base used by US forces during the Iran war. Meanwhile, Middle East crude exports rose to 12.8 million barrels per day in September, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

Highlights

Oil prices spike after Trump rejects Iran truce offer

Oil prices spiked with bond yields Monday as Donald Trump's rejection of an Iranian offer of a seven-day truce stoked inflation concerns, while stocks were mixed as traders look ahead to the release of key US data.

Tehran last week set out a plan at the UN General Assembly for a halt in hostilities that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened, which would ease a crippling supply crisis that has jacked up costs around the world.

The waterway is key to the world's energy supply and is now central to the conflict between the US and Iran, particularly with Houthis seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping lane.

However, the US president told reporters outside the White House "I reject their proposal".

Still, he told Axios that he expects negotiations to resume.

"They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make," he told the news platform. "It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago."

"They overplayed their hand," Trump added, in the interview published Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as Monday.

Middle East oil exports recover as Saudi Arabia boosts shipments

Crude oil exports from key Middle Eastern producers climbed to 12.8 million barrels per day in September, their highest level since the US-Israel war on Iran began, Reuters reports, citing maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

The increase was driven by higher shipments from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, although exports remain below the 18.8 million bpd recorded in February, before the conflict began.

Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have also picked up, with flows expected to reach about 7.4 million bpd this month, Reuters reported.

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Iran ready for diplomacy but will stand firm, Araghchi says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains open to diplomacy while warning that it will stand firm against any aggression.

In a post on X, Araghchi said he and President Masoud Pezeshkian had travelled to New York to pursue peace rather than promote war.

He added that Iran was prepared for 'real diplomacy' but would remain steadfast even in the event of what he described as an 'apocalyptic war'.

'Positive, constructive' US-Iran talks ongoing: report

Despite President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal, “positive and constructive” US-Iran discussions were continuing through mediators, including on nuclear issues, Axios reported.

The report indicated that talks between Washington and Tehran are "still possible" despite Trump's "no", and saying Iran had “overplayed its hand”.

Qatar has emerged as the principal intermediary in the latest effort.

Read more here.

Talks 'still possible' after Trump rejected Iran's proposal

Talks between Washington and Tehran are "still possible" despite Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal, and the US president saying Iran had “overplayed its hand”.

“Positive and constructive” discussions were continuing through mediators, including on nuclear issues, American official told Axios.

It indicates that while Trump rejected the proposal, not necessarily the diplomatic channel itself. Qatar has emerged as the principal intermediary in the latest effort.

According to Axios, Qatar's prime minister met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York last Thursday and discussed the potential deal with the Trump administration. Senior Qatari officials subsequently met Witkoff and briefed him.

Qatari mediators then discussed Iran's original proposal with both sides and reportedly produced a compromise proposal for Washington and Tehran to consider. Over the weekend, Qatari officials continued shuttling between the two sides over changes to the proposed text.

Terror plot: 5 held near UK air base used in Iran war

UK police said Sunday that five men arrested in the middle of the night near an air base used by the United States during its war against Iran are being held on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act that appeared to involve three trucks.

London's Metropolitan Police, which takes the lead on potential terrorism activities, said local police received a call at 12:45 a.m. related to the three suspicious vehicles that appeared to be traveling toward RAF Fairford, a UK-owned base that is operated by the US under an agreement dating back to the Cold War.

US-Iran talks could take place as early as Monday, Sept. 28: Report

Another round of indirect US-Iran dialogue could happen as early as Monday, September 28, Axios reported, citing a US official and two regional sources.

Qatari mediators are shuttling between the two sides and were expected to meet separately with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The talks would be indirect, meaning US and Iranian officials would not necessarily sit across the same table. Qatar would carry messages between the two sides.

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