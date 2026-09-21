GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Iran warns US against new strikes as Trump says Houthis will not fight US

Oil prices eased but stayed high as markets weighed Saudi supply recovery and Hormuz risks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump signals he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York this week
US President Donald Trump signals he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York this week
AP
The Iranian military says it believes the US is preparing to resume strikes against Iran and has vowed to retaliate “without limitations” if Washington launches another attack. The warning comes as President Donald Trump signals he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York this week, even as Washington weighs its next military move and Tehran sets conditions for ending the nearly seven-month-old war. Meanwhile, the US has warned that fighting between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces could “escalate rapidly” after a missile targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed. Oil prices have fallen to their lowest in more than a week amid hopes for diplomacy and signs of a partial recovery in Saudi oil shipments despite continued Houthi attacks. Follow all the latest developments here:

Qatar says US wants deal with Iran amid effort to resume talks

Qatar is working with the United States and Iran to resume talks, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, noting that US officials have indicated that Washington wants a deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, Al Ansari said Qatar had been exchanging ideas with Washington and Tehran over the past few weeks in an effort to restart negotiations.

"We have been working together through our mediator team with both Tehran and the United States to see if we can get it restarted again. A lot of ideas have been thrown back and forth," Al Ansari said, adding that Qatar was trying to "bridge the gap and find the right moment to move forward."

"We have heard statements on the record from various administration officials who have confirmed that the United States wants a deal, and the United States wants a solution to this war," he said.

Al Ansari said any settlement should provide regional stability while establishing an international understanding to protect strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Open the strait, stop the war. These are the two main objectives of everything that we're doing right now," he added.

Oil prices ease as markets weigh Saudi supply recovery against Hormuz risks

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Monday (Sept. 21), but remained at historically elevated levels as markets balanced signs of recovering Saudi supplies against continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

A snapshot from OilPrice.com at 10am Tokyo time showed: WTI crude: $99.22 a barrel, down $1.08, or 1.08%; Brent crude: $103.00, down $0.92, or 0.89%; Murban crude: $117.90, down $3.47, or 2.86%.

The retreat follows an earlier decline in crude prices as traders responded to signs that Saudi Arabia could restore some disrupted exports. Reuters reported that Saudi exports had risen above 4 million barrels per day in September, compared with 2.4 million bpd in August.

Iran FM to visit Qatar for talks before UN assembly: state media

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due for talks in Qatar, a key mediator in the US-Iran war, before travelling to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, state media reported Sunday.

The minister "left Tehran on Sunday evening bound for New York... and will make a brief stop in Doha to hold consultations on the latest developments in the region," state news agency IRNA reported.

The stop in Doha comes as Iranian officials say they have once again stated through mediators Tehran's conditions for ending its blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump 'open' to Pezeshkian meeting as Iran sends war-ending demands

US President Donald Trump has signalled he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York this week, even as Washington weighs its next military move and Tehran presents conditions for ending the nearly seven-month-old war.

Asked by Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst whether he would meet Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump said he would “probably be open” to it.

The potential encounter would come at a striking moment: Iran has sent Washington a list of conditions for renewed negotiations while Iranian military leaders warn that any new US attack would trigger retaliation against American bases and interests across the region.

 US warns of rapid escalation in Middle East war

The United States warned that fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis could "escalate rapidly" after a missile attack targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed.

US President Donald Trump cut short a weekend at Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, to return unexpectedly to the White House.

The White House gave no explanation for the early return, which comes as a new threshold was crossed in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control a large part of Yemen and are fighting government forces backed by a coalition led by Riyadh.

Iran economy contracts during US war: official statistics

Iran's economy contracted by more than 10 percent during the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli attacks in late February.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 10.1 percent year-on-year from late March to late June, a period known in Iran as the first quarter of the Persian calendar, according to the Statistical Center of Iran on Sunday.

Iran has been at war with the United States since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader and senior military officials at the start of a vast offensive.

The strikes sparked Tehran's retaliation in blocking the Strait of Hormuz - causing global oil prices to surge - as the conflict spread in the Middle East.

Aside from this, Iran's economy has long struggled with hyperinflation and devaluation of its currency, caused in large part by economic sanctions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Trump is tightening the economic squeeze as Tehran faces growing pressure to find a way out of the war.

Trump says 'open' to meeting with Pezeshkian

3m read
CENTCOM said the M/T Kylo had 'joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea'.

Iran threatens more intense response to US attacks

10m read
US CENTCOM conducts strikes against IRGC targets in Iran (Screengrab/X@CENTCOM)

'Wedding strike' kills 4: Iran accuses US of war crime

12m read
UN chief urges US-Iran talks, freedom of navigation

UN chief urges US-Iran talks, freedom of navigation

12m read