US military strikes on Iran would not continue “too long,” US President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday, after American forces attacked targets along Iran’s southern coast and Tehran launched missiles and drones at US bases across the region.

"We hit them very hard last night," he told US media. "We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want.”

The exchange was the largest direct clash between the two countries since July, raising fears that the conflict — which began with US strikes in February — could widen further.

Iran accused the US of striking a wedding gathering in Kuhestak, Sirik, killing four people and injuring dozens. Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi later said the latest US strikes killed 18 people and wounded 108 others. The claims have not been independently verified.

According to the US military, the strikes targeted IRGC-linked capabilities, including:

Air-defence sites

Radar systems

Maritime assets

Facilities used for mine-laying

Communications sites

Iranian reports said several locations near the Strait of Hormuz were hit, but the US has not released a full list of specific facilities or coordinates.

Sirik is a coastal area close to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Red Crescent initially reported four deaths and dozens of injuries, while other Iranian officials gave higher casualty figures. The US has denied intentionally targeting civilians, BBC reported.

The escalation has further threatened oil and shipping flows through Hormuz.