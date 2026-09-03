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Trump says Iran strikes won’t last ‘too long’ as US vows to hit again and keep Strait of Hormuz open

Washington vows to keep vital oil chokepoint open amid largest US‑Iran clash in months

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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Two US Air Force F-16 fighter jets patrol the skies over the Middle East.
Two US Air Force F-16 fighter jets patrol the skies over the Middle East.
X/@CENTCOM
The US-Iran conflict intensified as Trump said Washington was prepared to launch further strikes on Iran, while suggesting the campaign would not continue ‘too long’. US forces hit Iranian air-defence, radar and maritime capabilities, while Iran targeted US bases across the region. The escalation has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with US forces escorting oil tankers and enforcing a blockade against Iran. Follow all the latest developments here:

Kuwait army says intercepting missile, drone attack from Iran

Kuwait's army said Thursday it was intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks following the heinous Iranian aggression," the army wrote on X.

Egypt, China call for regional de-escalation, stability

 Egypt and China have called for reduced tensions and escalation in the Gulf and Middle East regions, urging stronger dialogue and political consensus to address regional security concerns.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Egypt, both nations emphasised the necessity of comprehensive political settlements for geopolitical crises across the Middle East, while reinforcing principles of good neighborliness, state sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing political and security coordination on regional and international issues, advocating for peace, stability, and adherence to the UN Charter and international law.

Egypt and China also affirmed that the primary responsibility for the security and governance of the Red Sea rests with its littoral states, stressing the need for regional cooperation to guarantee freedom of navigation and international trade.

Arab League warns Iranian escalation directly threatens regional security

The Arab League has warned against the severe consequences of ongoing Iranian escalation across the region, stressing that it poses a direct threat to regional security and risks broadening the conflict.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the AL General Secretariat condemned renewed attacks on several Arab nations, citing them as a violation of state sovereignty and territorial integrity that undermines de-escalation efforts.

It urged an immediate halt to all aggression, calling on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and return to political negotiations to restore regional stability.

US strikes on Iran would not continue 'too long': Trump

US military strikes on Iran would not continue “too long,” US President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday, after American forces attacked targets along Iran’s southern coast and Tehran launched missiles and drones at US bases across the region.

"We hit them very hard last night," he told US media. "We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want.”

The exchange was the largest direct clash between the two countries since July, raising fears that the conflict — which began with US strikes in February — could widen further.

Iran accused the US of striking a wedding gathering in Kuhestak, Sirik, killing four people and injuring dozens. Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi later said the latest US strikes killed 18 people and wounded 108 others. The claims have not been independently verified.

According to the US military, the strikes targeted IRGC-linked capabilities, including:

  • Air-defence sites

  • Radar systems

  • Maritime assets

  • Facilities used for mine-laying

  • Communications sites

Iranian reports said several locations near the Strait of Hormuz were hit, but the US has not released a full list of specific facilities or coordinates.

Sirik is a coastal area close to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Red Crescent initially reported four deaths and dozens of injuries, while other Iranian officials gave higher casualty figures. The US has denied intentionally targeting civilians, BBC reported.

The escalation has further threatened oil and shipping flows through Hormuz.

Iran regime 'getting weaker by the day': Trump

President Trump has refused to tell White House reporters whether or not he'd consider sending the CIA into Iran to arm protesters so they can rise up and fight against the regime. Trump says Iranians aren't directly taking on the Islamic Republic's leadership because they get shot and killed for protesting.

"When they get out to protest, they kill them... They shoot them right between the eyes." Trump says he believes that could eventually change as the regime loses its grip: "The regime is getting weaker by the day."

40 ships, 18 million barrels: US Navy escorts keep Hormuz open

The US military escorted 40 commercial vessels carrying a record 18 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the largest such operation since the Iran-US war began more than six months ago, two US officials familiar with the mission told CNN.

The operation took place Tuesday (Sept. 1) as the US and Iran exchanged a new round of strikes, highlighting the risks facing one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

US forces used air, naval and space-based assets to protect the vessels while targeting Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.

The military also defended against "waves of Iranian drones" during the escort, the officials said. One official said US forces intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile during the operation.

US Navy turns back 86 Iran-linked ships, disables 3, boards 2

The Central Command, made up of some 10,000 sailors and airmen, continues to strictly enforce the US blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 2, US forces have redirected 86 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance, according to the US military.

Israel says prepared to 'respond with great force' if Iran attacks

Israel's defence minister said on Wednesday his country was prepared to respond "with great force" if attacked by Iran, after Iranian forces targeted US military positions across the region.

Israel Katz said Israeli forces were prepared for a possible attack over the Jewish high holiday season, which begins in mid-September.

"For now, they are striking throughout the region except us," he told a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet and newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

"But there is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively."

If Iran did attack, Israel would "respond with great force, independently of anyone else", Katz said, adding that "our planes are ready to take off".

US‑Israel war on Iran: Recent developments

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