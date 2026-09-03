Washington vows to keep vital oil chokepoint open amid largest US‑Iran clash in months
Kuwait's army said Thursday it was intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran.
"Kuwaiti air defences are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks following the heinous Iranian aggression," the army wrote on X.
Egypt and China have called for reduced tensions and escalation in the Gulf and Middle East regions, urging stronger dialogue and political consensus to address regional security concerns.
In a joint statement issued on Wednesday during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Egypt, both nations emphasised the necessity of comprehensive political settlements for geopolitical crises across the Middle East, while reinforcing principles of good neighborliness, state sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.
Both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing political and security coordination on regional and international issues, advocating for peace, stability, and adherence to the UN Charter and international law.
Egypt and China also affirmed that the primary responsibility for the security and governance of the Red Sea rests with its littoral states, stressing the need for regional cooperation to guarantee freedom of navigation and international trade.
The Arab League has warned against the severe consequences of ongoing Iranian escalation across the region, stressing that it poses a direct threat to regional security and risks broadening the conflict.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the AL General Secretariat condemned renewed attacks on several Arab nations, citing them as a violation of state sovereignty and territorial integrity that undermines de-escalation efforts.
It urged an immediate halt to all aggression, calling on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and return to political negotiations to restore regional stability.
US military strikes on Iran would not continue “too long,” US President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday, after American forces attacked targets along Iran’s southern coast and Tehran launched missiles and drones at US bases across the region.
"We hit them very hard last night," he told US media. "We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want.”
The exchange was the largest direct clash between the two countries since July, raising fears that the conflict — which began with US strikes in February — could widen further.
Iran accused the US of striking a wedding gathering in Kuhestak, Sirik, killing four people and injuring dozens. Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi later said the latest US strikes killed 18 people and wounded 108 others. The claims have not been independently verified.
According to the US military, the strikes targeted IRGC-linked capabilities, including:
Air-defence sites
Radar systems
Maritime assets
Facilities used for mine-laying
Communications sites
Iranian reports said several locations near the Strait of Hormuz were hit, but the US has not released a full list of specific facilities or coordinates.
Sirik is a coastal area close to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Red Crescent initially reported four deaths and dozens of injuries, while other Iranian officials gave higher casualty figures. The US has denied intentionally targeting civilians, BBC reported.
The escalation has further threatened oil and shipping flows through Hormuz.
President Trump has refused to tell White House reporters whether or not he'd consider sending the CIA into Iran to arm protesters so they can rise up and fight against the regime. Trump says Iranians aren't directly taking on the Islamic Republic's leadership because they get shot and killed for protesting.
"When they get out to protest, they kill them... They shoot them right between the eyes." Trump says he believes that could eventually change as the regime loses its grip: "The regime is getting weaker by the day."
The US military escorted , marking the largest such operation since the Iran-US war began more than six months ago, two US officials familiar with the mission told CNN.
The operation took place Tuesday (Sept. 1) as the US and Iran exchanged a new round of strikes, highlighting the risks facing one of the world’s most important energy corridors.
US forces used air, naval and space-based assets to protect the vessels while targeting Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.
The military also defended against "waves of Iranian drones" during the escort, the officials said. One official said US forces intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile during the operation.
The Central Command, made up of some 10,000 sailors and airmen, continues to strictly enforce the US blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 2, US forces have redirected 86 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance, according to the US military.
Israel's defence minister said on Wednesday his country was prepared to respond "with great force" if attacked by Iran, after Iranian forces targeted US military positions across the region.
Israel Katz said Israeli forces were prepared for a possible attack over the Jewish high holiday season, which begins in mid-September.
"For now, they are striking throughout the region except us," he told a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet and newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
"But there is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively."
If Iran did attack, Israel would "respond with great force, independently of anyone else", Katz said, adding that "our planes are ready to take off".
Day 182: US strikes on Iran would not continue 'too long': Trump
Day 180: Trump warns of more strikes on Tehran
Day 179: UAE strongly condemns missile attacks on Jordan
Day 178: Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries