Will Iranians revolt as economic pain deepens? Tehran is already preparing

The country’s economy is being squeezed by war, a US naval blockade and increasingly severe sanctions. Annual inflation reached 66 per cent in July, food inflation hit 128 per cent and the rial has fallen sharply, while disrupted trade and falling incomes are making everyday life increasingly difficult.

President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged last week that Iran’s problems had “multiplied several times over” while its income had fallen. He said on Saturday that foreign trade had dropped 35 per cent during the war.

The increasingly urgent question for Tehran is whether that will hold if economic conditions deteriorate further — and Iran’s security establishment is making clear that it is preparing for the possibility that they won’t.

Radan said police must have plans in place for any eventuality and called for “preemptive and preventive measures” to stop protests taking shape. He instructed cyber and public-security police to identify those they believe are encouraging unrest online and called for the Basij militia to be used in police operations.

Now — Tehran moves pre-emptively: With inflation at 66%, food inflation at 128% and fuel prices again under discussion, police have been ordered to prepare for unrest and take “preemptive and preventive measures”.

Economic grievances have repeatedly erupted into major protests in Iran, including demonstrations triggered by fuel-price increases in 2019. More recently, protests that began over economic hardship late last year spread nationwide in January before being crushed by security forces.

In a new round of appointments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Hossein Taeb — a hardline cleric and veteran intelligence chief — was named commander of the Basij, the Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer force that has repeatedly been deployed to suppress dissent.

The Associated Press reported that Taeb’s appointment was perhaps the most telling of a series of changes that have consolidated power around veteran military commanders and clerics as Iran prepares for a potentially prolonged confrontation with the United States.

Khamenei has also ordered Taeb to deepen the Basij’s presence in Iranian social life and make greater use of new technologies. The organisation already maintains networks in neighbourhoods, government institutions and cultural centres.

The preparations may go even further. Commanders from the Revolutionary Guard, Basij and national police in Tehran province met on August 23 and announced an internal-security exercise involving a claimed 313,000 personnel, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Iran’s Statistical Centre put annual inflation at 66 per cent in July, while consumer prices were 87.9 per cent higher than a year earlier and food inflation reached 128 per cent. The dollar value of the minimum wage has fallen despite a large nominal increase this year.

The crackdown has meanwhile continued. Iran Human Rights says at least 511 people have been executed so far this year, including 29 in connection with January’s anti-government protests.

President Pezeshkian remains one of the strongest voices urging restraint. He has argued that it would be better to end the war while Iran still believes it holds power and leverage, exposing what Tehran-based political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi described to AP as “serious differences over the future path of the country”.

Washington is increasing the economic pressure that could fuel public anger against Iran’s rulers. Tehran, rather than yielding to that pressure, is strengthening the institutions designed to contain its political consequences.

The unanswered question is whether Iran’s economic pain eventually becomes powerful enough to overcome something its rulers have spent decades perfecting — the fear of what happens when people take to the streets.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.