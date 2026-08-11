Friend and foe: Netanyahu, Iran complicate Trump’s exit from Middle East conflicts

Dubai: One is Washington’s closest regional ally, the other its principal adversary. Yet Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran are presenting Donald Trump with much the same problem: Neither appears willing to give him the Middle East exit he wants.

Trump is signalling that he would like to lower the temperature with Iran, describing his latest strategy as “low-keying it” and suggesting that economic pressure rather than another major military escalation could eventually force Tehran into a deal.

The twin challenges underline a growing problem for Trump as the November midterm elections approach: After months of conflict, he appears increasingly eager to declare victories and move on, but the principal players in the region are operating according to their own political and strategic clocks.

“We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money,” Trump said. “It will work out. It always works out. It’s like a chess game.”

Why Trump needs progress soon: The longer the Iran conflict and high fuel prices persist, the harder it becomes for Republicans to separate November’s congressional races from Trump’s handling of the war. That gives the president a powerful incentive to show voters that the Middle East crises are moving towards resolution.

Iran war becoming a liability: Only 35% of Americans support the war, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Half expect the Middle East to become more chaotic, against just 17% who foresee greater stability.

Control of Congress at stake: All 435 House seats are up on November 3, while Republicans are defending a narrow majority. Losing the House would sharply constrain Trump’s domestic agenda for the final two years of his term.

Despite the economic damage it has suffered, Tehran retains enormous leverage through the Strait of Hormuz, while the political and economic costs of the conflict are increasingly being felt inside the United States.

The average US petrol price remains above $4 a gallon, according to The New York Times, more than $1 higher than when the United States and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28.

“The pressure points for the Iranians are, while real, more endurable and bearable than those that are impacting the US economy and the strategic calculus of the administration.”

Standing up to Trump may actually help Netanyahu : That’s the irony. Trump’s political difficulties don’t necessarily give Netanyahu an incentive to help him. Netanyahu can instead demonstrate to Israeli voters that even a friendly US president cannot dictate Israel’s security policy. Recent reporting specifically highlights his insistence that he can stand up to Trump.

He wants Hamas disarmed before Israel withdraws : This is the substantive dispute. Trump’s plan envisages a phased process involving Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu says Israeli troops “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed”, including all weaponry.

Netanyahu has his own election coming first : Israel votes in October, before the US midterms in November. Netanyahu needs to convince Israeli voters — particularly his right-wing base — that he will not compromise Israel’s security because Washington wants a diplomatic victory. AP notes that his position appeals to his far-right allies as elections approach.

Netanyahu’s rejection barely two weeks later exposed the limits of Washington’s ability to turn the proposal into reality. Israel insists Hamas must be fully disarmed before Israeli forces withdraw, putting it at odds with the phased approach envisaged by the US-backed plan.

Trump needs Netanyahu’s help to show that the Middle East is calming down. Netanyahu may need to defy Trump to show Israeli voters that he is not backing down.

Trump has also claimed that the US Navy now has “100%” control of the Strait of Hormuz and has cleared the strategic waterway of mines. Yet commercial traffic remains sharply reduced, underscoring the gap between Washington’s assertion of control and a return to normal shipping.

“These tools are not low-key,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Times. “Iran is likely not going to take them lying down.”

Tehran has meanwhile tied the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to sweeping demands, including the lifting of sanctions and the US blockade as well as war reparations.

Trump responded on Monday by making his own demand for Iranian compensation, saying it should cover those killed and wounded in Iran’s “many conflicts” and protesters killed by the regime.

Trump wants economic pressure to produce an Iranian deal and diplomacy to deliver peace in Gaza. But Iran sees little reason to surrender its strongest leverage quickly, while Netanyahu has openly rejected a central element of Trump’s Gaza strategy.

For a president looking for a way to downgrade America’s Middle East entanglements before voters go to the polls, the obstacle is no longer simply defeating or deterring an adversary.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.