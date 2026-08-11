US blockade tightens grip on key energy chokepoint, barring Iranian-bound ships
The United States Navy is the only force with control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to US President Donald Trump.
Speaking during a White House event, he said: “The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that’s been infallible — it’s a steel wall… We control the Strait, 100%.”
"Now, can [Iran] make trouble? Yeah, they can make trouble, but they're broke. Iran is broke, totally broke, and they're not paying their soldiers. They have inflation of 300%."
"It's a little complex because they will on occasion drop a mine, and we find the mines. You know, we've mine swept the entire strait."
Trump added that the strait is “open now” for non-Iranian traffic and that US forces have "mine-swept" the entire waterway.
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He noted that Iran may occasionally attempt to drop mines, which American forces locate and clear, but emphasized that vessels are not permitted to enter Iranian ports under the blockade while other shipping continues.
The remarks were highlighted by the official White House account in a post that included video of the president speaking from the Oval Office.
Trump's comments come amid an ongoing US naval blockade targeting maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.
The blockade was first implemented in April 2026, temporarily lifted in mid-June as part of an interim understanding, and reimposed in mid-July after renewed tensions and attacks on shipping.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported deploying more than 20 warships in the region and, as of early August, redirecting dozens of commercial vessels (recent figures cited around 55), disabling some, and boarding others to enforce compliance, while facilitating humanitarian shipments and non-Iranian transit.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy chokepoint.
The US position frames its actions as ensuring freedom of navigation for neutral vessels while restricting Iranian-linked traffic.
Iran has contested control of the waterway and linked any full reopening to various demands.