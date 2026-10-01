US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 1, 2026)

Airports open, but flights, oil prices, security advisories can change with little notice
As the US-Iran conflict enters its 215th day, UAE residents face continued disruption to aviation, rising fuel costs and heightened regional security risks.
The Strait of Hormuz remains open but heavily militarised, with oil flows at about 80% of pre-war levels, according to a CNN estimate. The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights since 24 September, while international carriers extend cancellations into late 2026 and early 2027.
Diplomatic talks continue via Qatar, but Washington has rejected Tehran’s seven-day Hormuz proposal. Inside Iran, hardline infighting over a jailed MP has exposed conservative factionalism, complicating unified decision-making.
For UAE residents, the outlook remains fluid: airports are open, but flight schedules, oil prices and security advisories can change with little notice.
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Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv following a security incident on a Dubai–Tel Aviv service that forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.
The GCAA confirmed a fight on the flydubai flight deck left crew members injured, prompting an investigation.
Passengers already travelling to Tel Aviv will be supported, but the suspension adds to regional aviation disruption amid heightened US-Iran tensions and ongoing Gulf security concerns.
Iranian airlines banned: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) suspended all flights operated by Iranian carriers to and from the UAE from 24 September until further notice, affecting Iran Air and other services.
UAE hubs remain open: Dubai International (DXB), Al Maktoum (DWC) and Zayed International (AUH) are operating, but passengers face delays and cancellations on regional routes, particularly to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
International airline suspensions: Air France (until 13 Oct), Singapore Airlines, KLM, ITA Airways and SWISS (all until 24 Oct), and Air Canada (until mid-January 2027) have extended Dubai suspensions. British Airways is scheduled to resume on 4 November; Lufthansa and SWISS on 25–27 October.
Resumptions: Philippine Airlines is set to resume Dubai services on 2 October; Wizz Air from 25 October (Dubai) and 27 October (Abu Dhabi).
Travel advice: Passengers are urged to check flight status directly with airlines, arrive at least three hours before departure (four hours for flydubai), and complete online check-in where available.
Hormuz flows: Oil and petroleum-product traffic through the Strait averaged 13.1 million barrels per day last week, nearly 80% of the 17.1 million bpd pre-war baseline, supported by US Navy-backed tanker movements and alternative routes.
Fuel price hikes: UAE petrol and diesel prices rise in October, with Super 98 up 15.8% to Dh4.40/l, Special 95 up 16% to Dh4.28/l, E-Plus 91 up 16.6% to Dh4.21/l, and diesel up to Dh4.80/l from Dh4.30/l in September.
Diplomacy: Indirect US-Iran talks continue via Qatar, but President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day Hormuz proposal and denied offering sanctions relief or frozen funds.
Travel advisories: The US maintains a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory for the Gulf, citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption risks. The UK, Australia and Canada advise "caution" due to potential cancellations and airspace changes.
Rasaei imprisonment: Hardline Tehran MP Hamid Rasaei became the first sitting lawmaker jailed during his term, sentenced to 10 months by the Special Clerical Court over a 2024 article accusing Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf of document manipulation.
Conservative split: Ultraconservatives aligned with the Paydari Party and Saeed Jalili have attacked Ghalibaf and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, accusing them of silencing critics. IRGC-linked media and other conservatives defended the judiciary, calling Rasaei’s remarks “slander”.
Implications: The rift underscores divisions within Iran’s ruling camp at a time of debate over negotiations with the US, potentially complicating unified decision-making on foreign policy and security.
Hormuz: Any new tanker attack or major restriction could trigger another oil-price spike.
Flights: Check airline status before leaving home; expect possible last-minute delays or cancellations.
Diplomacy: Watch for a US response to Iran’s Hormuz proposal and any breakthrough via Qatari mediation.
Security advisories: Monitor official UAE announcements and changes to travel or security guidance.