US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 1, 2026)

Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv following a security incident on a Dubai–Tel Aviv service that forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.

Passengers already travelling to Tel Aviv will be supported, but the suspension adds to regional aviation disruption amid heightened US-Iran tensions and ongoing Gulf security concerns.

Iranian airlines banned: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) suspended all flights operated by Iranian carriers to and from the UAE from 24 September until further notice, affecting Iran Air and other services.

UAE hubs remain open: Dubai International (DXB), Al Maktoum (DWC) and Zayed International (AUH) are operating, but passengers face delays and cancellations on regional routes, particularly to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

International airline suspensions: Air France (until 13 Oct), Singapore Airlines, KLM, ITA Airways and SWISS (all until 24 Oct), and Air Canada (until mid-January 2027) have extended Dubai suspensions. British Airways is scheduled to resume on 4 November; Lufthansa and SWISS on 25–27 October.

Resumptions: Philippine Airlines is set to resume Dubai services on 2 October; Wizz Air from 25 October (Dubai) and 27 October (Abu Dhabi).