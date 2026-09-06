US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today, September 6

Sunday’s key developments have highlighted the widening fallout from the US-Iran conflict
A series of developments on Sunday has underscored the widening fallout from the US-Iran conflict, with clashes extending from the battlefield to the Strait of Hormuz and southern Lebanon, while disruptions to regional oil flows continue to weigh on global energy markets.
For UAE residents, the day’s developments also include flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes on some regional routes. Several services are operating as scheduled, while some flights to Bahrain and Kuwait have been cancelled. Airlines and airports have reported these changes for a range of reasons, and not all disruptions are necessarily linked to the wider regional situation.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know about today, including the latest flight updates and major developments across the region.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a US naval drone attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Tehran and Washington traded strikes. The claim marked another escalation around the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.
US Central Command said the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman after what it described as a precision operation by American service members. CENTCOM also released footage showing a tanker engulfed in flames before sinking.
The US attack on three Iranian oil tankers and Iran’s claimed retaliatory attacks on six vessels have raised fears of a dangerous cycle of escalation around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is seeking to control passage through the waterway, while Washington has warned that attacks on US forces will trigger further action against Iran’s oil fleet.
Thousands of US sailors aboard an aircraft carrier departed from Thailand on Sunday, AFP journalists said, concluding its first port call following reports of deteriorating living conditions on board after nine months at sea.
The 5,000-strong crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked just north of the resort town of Pattaya, near Bangkok, on Wednesday for five days of rest and recreation after a lengthy Middle East deployment.
Crude oil exports from the Middle East were 39 per cent below the January-February baseline of 18.5 million barrels per day in August, according to tanker tracking service TankerTrackers.
Exports fell as much as 67 per cent below the baseline in May, the lowest point recorded. The current shortfall has since narrowed to about 7.2 million bpd, compared with 12.4 million bpd previously.
Israel said it was carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched two drones towards Israeli soldiers operating in the security zone.
The Israeli military said one drone was shot down and no Israeli soldiers were wounded. It also urged residents of Arab Salim to evacuate, describing the drone attack as a violation of existing understandings.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly working on what he has privately described as “something much bigger” for the Middle East after the Iran war.
According to Axios, the plan remains under development and could seek to reshape Washington’s regional strategy by strengthening ties between Israel and its neighbours while building a new alignment against Tehran.
Several UAE airlines are operating Gulf services as scheduled, while Air Arabia has cancelled flights to Kuwait and Bahrain. Some delays and cancellations have also been reported at Dubai Airports.
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported on those routes.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Emirates
Emirates services on key Gulf routes were scheduled to operate, including:
EK837: Dubai to Bahrain
EK839: Dubai to Bahrain
EK857: Dubai to Kuwait
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information through Emirates' official website and airline channels, as schedules may change at short notice.
flydubai
flydubai flights to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
However, flight FZ023 from Dubai to Bahrain has been cancelled.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from the UAE to Kuwait and Bahrain, including:
G9068: Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124: Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107: Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Passengers affected by cancellations should check directly with the airline for rebooking options and the latest travel information.
Dubai Airports is also reporting some flight disruptions.
The affected services include:
DP762: Dubai World Central (DWC) to Makhachkala (MCX)
FZ1449: Dubai to Salzburg (SZG)
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.