US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 9, 2026)

US strikes: Central Command said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after the IRGC tried to attack a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles on two occasions. The reported strikes occurred near Kharg Island and in waters around Jask and the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s warning: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy warned crews aboard oil tankers in or near Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports to evacuate, saying vessels could be targeted in retaliation for the U.S. action. The warning extends the confrontation’s risk to commercial shipping operating near Gulf facilities that host US forces.

Hormuz diplomacy continues: Iran said it had made “significant progress” in Oman-mediated discussions on the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, even as the military confrontation escalated. Any arrangement that improves navigation safety would be closely watched by shipowners, insurers and oil markets.