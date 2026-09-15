US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 15)

Hormuz traffic slowly recovers as wider Gulf tensions keep markets on edge
The Strait of Hormuz is showing tentative signs of recovery, though oil and tanker traffic remains far below normal as the US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt one of the world's most important energy and aviation corridors.
Several flights linking the UAE with Kuwait and Bahrain were cancelled by Air Arabia, while Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai continue to operate scheduled services alongside some delays and cancellations.
At Dubai International, multiple Emirates and flydubai flights were delayed, with services to Abha and Kochi among those cancelled.
At Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, an Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight to Sialkot was cancelled, while Etihad services to Charlotte and Boston were delayed.
Despite regional tensions, Etihad and Emirates continue to operate selected flights between the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Flydubai has also kept some Dubai-Abha services running despite cancellations on others.
The disruptions have varied causes, with airlines and airports cautioning that not all are related to regional security conditions.
Travellers should check their individual flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
The immediate picture is one of partial maritime recovery but continuing strategic disruption. Hormuz traffic is improving, but energy flows remain far below normal.
For UAE residents, the developments remain particularly important because they affect shipping, oil prices, regional airspace, travel and Gulf security.
For households and businesses in the UAE, the biggest near-term risks remain flight disruption, higher oil and insurance costs, shipping delays and further regional escalation.
Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is showing early signs of recovery, according to shipping and tanker-tracking data.
However, Gulf oil flows remain well below normal pre-war levels, meaning the apparent recovery in vessel movements does not yet translate into a return to normal energy exports.
The discrepancy is significant because estimates of actual oil moving through Hormuz have varied dramatically.
Why it matters to UAE residents: A sustained recovery would ease pressure on global oil markets, shipping insurance and Gulf supply chains. A renewed disruption could push crude prices and transport costs higher.
Trump again claimed that petroleum is moving through Hormuz and said countries benefiting from US protection should reimburse Washington.
"Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait," Trump said in a social-media post. He argued that countries that had provided little assistance should compensate the US for protecting the strategic waterway. He did not provide details of how such reimbursement would be calculated or collected.
What it means: Trump's comments reinforce Washington's argument that the US military is providing a security service benefiting the global economy. But tanker data indicate that Hormuz has not returned to normal, making the president's claim politically significant but not equivalent to evidence of full commercial recovery.
Iran has protested after Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was prevented from attending this week's IAEA General Conference in Vienna.
Eslami is subject to UN sanctions that include a travel ban. Iran has accused the US of pressuring Austria over his attendance.
Why it matters: The dispute comes as international concern over Iran's nuclear programme remains high. The IAEA has been unable to verify the status of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium since strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, according to the agency.
A dispute has emerged over the El Gaia, a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker.
Iran's IRGC said the tanker exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command rejected the account, saying Iran's claim that the vessel struck a mine was false, claiming that the tanker had previously been hit by an Iranian missile and was struck again by an Iranian drone over the weekend.
The competing accounts highlight the continuing uncertainty surrounding maritime incidents in and around Hormuz.
Why it matters to UAE residents: Every reported attack, mine incident or missile strike can increase war-risk insurance, deter commercial shipping and raise the cost of transporting energy and other goods through the Gulf.
Trump has continued to signal that diplomacy remains possible even as military pressure continues. He said he was "open" to the idea of US engagement with Iran, and has repeatedly claimed Iran wants a deal. Washington's position remains that any agreement must address US security demands and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Why it matters: The conflicting signals — military pressure, sanctions and demands on one side, openness to negotiations on the other — leave markets and Gulf governments trying to determine whether the conflict is approaching a diplomatic off-ramp or another escalation.
The US Treasury has widened its Operation Economic Outcast campaign.
On September 14, Treasury sanctioned Russia's VTB Bank for allegedly helping Iran evade US sanctions. Treasury said VTB established correspondent relationships with sanctioned Iranian banks.
Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would continue targeting organisations providing financial, technological or material support to Iran. The action follows September 8 sanctions against 36 targets connected with Iran's aviation sector, including the remaining Iranian airlines and foreign intermediaries.
Bessent has also called on people worldwide to provide information about entities helping Iran circumvent sanctions, saying those providing actionable information may qualify for Treasury rewards.
What it means: The US strategy is increasingly broader than military pressure. Washington is trying to make it harder for Tehran to access banks, aircraft, technology, trade channels and foreign intermediaries.
Regional airspace disruptions continue to affect UAE aviation.
Airlines have been operating with cancellations, delays and reduced schedules.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have all experienced disruptions during the conflict.
Passengers are advised to check their individual flight status immediately before travelling because schedules can change at short notice.
Some international airlines have resumed selected Gulf services while others continue to suspend Dubai, Abu Dhabi or regional routes.
Check your airline's app or website before leaving home.
Do not rely solely on an earlier confirmation email.
Allow extra time at the airport.
Keep your phone switched on for airline notifications.
Expect last-minute changes if regional airspace is restricted.
Check connecting flights separately if travelling through another Gulf hub.