Airports open, but delays/cancellations persist: Dubai International and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport remain open, yet rolling delays and some cancellations have been reported since late August and into early September, driven largely by US–Iran tensions and evolving airspace risk bulletins.

Conflict-zone advisories: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin covering the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman through 30 September 2026, prompting carriers to reroute and manage exposure rather than impose blanket suspensions.

Regional route trimming: UAE carriers continue to adjust Gulf routes — especially to Kuwait and Bahrain — with selective cancellations and schedule changes, while most of their wider networks remain in service.

Long-haul knock-on effects: Volcanic ash from Indonesia’s Krakatau led to temporary closure of Jakarta’s main airport, causing Emirates to cancel a Dubai–Jakarta flight and delay others, with Etihad also delaying Abu Dhabi–Jakarta services.

Emirates: Operating most services from Dubai but with scattered cancellations/delays on Gulf routes (e.g., some Dubai–Bahrain flights cancelled; Dubai–Kuwait largely operating). The airline is adding new long-haul capacity, including daily flights to Helsinki from October.

Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Bahrain and Abu Dhabi–Kuwait services mostly normal, though individual flights have faced delays; the carrier has launched new destinations such as Calgary in 2026.

flydubai: Running a “reduced schedule” across parts of its network in 2026 while still serving 100+ destinations; the airline advises passengers to allow extra time (four hours for Dubai departures) and check status before travelling.