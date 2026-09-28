US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 28)

Trump warns of further strikes: US President Donald Trump has warned that additional military strikes against Iran remain possible before the November midterm elections.

Iran proposes a seven-day Hormuz deal: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day after agreed US steps, followed by negotiations on a final agreement on the seventh day.

Washington rejects Iran's proposal: Trump said ‘No’ to the proposal. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz also criticised it.

Qatar continues mediation: Despite Trump’s rejection, indirect US-Iran negotiations are reportedly continuing through Qatari mediators, including discussions on nuclear issues.

Iran claims 19 vessels were targeted: Iranian media reported that 19 ships were targeted over Friday and Saturday. The claims have not been independently verified.