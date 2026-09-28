US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 28)

Two sides are approaching the negotiations from very different starting points
The US-Iran conflict remains a major concern for the UAE and the wider Middle East, with potential implications for aviation, maritime traffic, oil supplies and regional security.
For UAE residents, the key issues to monitor are developments around the Strait of Hormuz, military activity in the Arabian Gulf and any changes to airline operations, travel advisories and maritime security.
This briefing focuses on the developments residents need to watch, distinguishing confirmed announcements from reports and issues that still require verification.
Trump warns of further strikes: US President Donald Trump has warned that additional military strikes against Iran remain possible before the November midterm elections.
Iran proposes a seven-day Hormuz deal: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day after agreed US steps, followed by negotiations on a final agreement on the seventh day.
Washington rejects Iran's proposal: Trump said ‘No’ to the proposal. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz also criticised it.
Qatar continues mediation: Despite Trump’s rejection, indirect US-Iran negotiations are reportedly continuing through Qatari mediators, including discussions on nuclear issues.
Iran claims 19 vessels were targeted: Iranian media reported that 19 ships were targeted over Friday and Saturday. The claims have not been independently verified.
US blockade expands: CENTCOM reported redirecting 122 commercial vessels linked to its blockade of Iranian ports as of September 25.
The two sides are approaching the negotiations from very different starting points.
Iran's focus: Hormuz, the US naval blockade, sanctions and ending military operations.
US focus: Iran's nuclear programme and obtaining broader concessions from Tehran.
US negotiators told Iran during recent discussions that Tehran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and therefore cannot make demands over it, Axios reported.
That is the fundamental obstacle: Iran is trying to make reopening Hormuz part of a wider bargain, while Washington is resisting giving Tehran leverage over the waterway.
Hormuz remains a major flashpoint, with the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iran's restrictions on maritime traffic continuing to affect commercial shipping.
US naval blockade: CENTCOM reported that American forces had redirected 122 commercial vessels as of September 25, up from 115 on September 23.
Iran’s shipping restrictions: Tehran has warned shipping companies against using routes it considers “unauthorised”.
Reported vessel attacks: Iran’s Fars news agency claimed that 19 vessels were targeted over two days. The reports have not been independently verified.
Oil continues to move: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil flows through Hormuz were averaging nearly 13 million barrels a day, with more than 20 million barrels passing through on one day the previous week.
International concern: Canada has condemned Iran's threats to maritime navigation, describing them as contrary to international law.
The US-Iran confrontation has entered another period of heightened military and diplomatic tension, with Washington keeping the option of further attacks open while Tehran warns against renewed hostilities.
Trump has warned that the US could launch further strikes against Iran before the November 2026 midterm elections.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has vowed resistance to renewed attacks, while maintaining that Tehran remains open to diplomacy.
The Iranian government is awaiting Washington's formal response to its latest proposal for ending the conflict.
The US position remains tied to demands concerning Iran's nuclear programme, including its highly enriched uranium and ability to resume uranium enrichment.
The latest developments leave the region facing two parallel possibilities: renewed military action and continued negotiations through intermediaries.
Diplomatic efforts have continued despite Trump’s rejection of Iran's proposed agreement on reopening Hormuz.
Qatar has emerged as a principal intermediary between Washington and Tehran.
Qatari officials have reportedly held discussions with both sides, seeking changes to Iran’s original proposal.
The discussions reportedly include nuclear issues and the possibility of renewed negotiations.
Araghchi has said Iran is waiting for a definitive US response through mediators. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said they're ready for "doomsday war" — but remains open to diplomacy.
The latest diplomatic contacts indicate that the rejection of Iran’s initial proposal has not ended negotiations. However, no final agreement has been announced, and the timing and terms of any possible deal remain uncertain.
This is the key development:
Publicly: Trump has rejected Iran's latest proposal and continues to threaten further military action.
Privately: US and Iranian negotiators are still communicating through Qatar and other intermediaries.
Trump himself told Axios he expected more talks during the week, despite rejecting Tehran's proposal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi also said Sunday that Tehran remained ready for negotiations and was awaiting an official US response through the mediators.
The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country, effective September 24, with no announced end date.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the suspension.
The measure applies to Iranian carriers operating flights to and from the UAE.
Iranian airline services, including Iran Airtour flights to Dubai, have been affected.
The suspension follows wider restrictions on Iranian aviation amid US sanctions and the regional confrontation.
Residents travelling to Iran or connecting through Iranian airports should check directly with their airlines for rebooking arrangements and alternative routes.
UAE airports remained operational, but airlines continued to report delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Flight situation across UAE airports
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Emirates and flydubai continued operating, with some services delayed or cancelled.
Flydubai reported cancellations on Dubai–Abha and Dubai–Catania services.
Delays also affected several international routes.
Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continued operating.
Delays affected flights to destinations including Ahmedabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Kochi.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi reported cancellations on Abu Dhabi–Kuwait services.
Sharjah International Airport (SHJ)
Air Arabia reported cancellations on services to Jizan, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Some flights were awaiting departure or had revised schedules.
International airlines have also revised their UAE schedules:
Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24
KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24
SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai flights scheduled to resume October 2
Lufthansa: Dubai–Frankfurt and Dubai–Munich services scheduled to resume October 25
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 4
These are published schedules, not guarantees. Airlines may revise their operations at short notice.
Check flight status directly with the airline before leaving home.
Allow at least three hours before departure, or more if instructed by the carrier.
Flydubai passengers should allow at least four hours, in line with its guidance.
Monitor airline messages for last-minute changes, diversions or cancellations.
Check airport websites for updated departure and arrival information.
The conflict's effects extend beyond the immediate US-Iran confrontation, with security concerns also affecting neighbouring countries.
Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia have added to regional security concerns.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for commercial shipping and energy exports.
Iran's restrictions on maritime traffic and the US blockade of Iranian ports have complicated regional shipping.
Continued diplomatic efforts through Qatar offer a channel for negotiations, but there is no confirmed comprehensive settlement.
For UAE residents, developments in neighbouring countries matter because of the region's interconnected aviation networks, shipping routes, energy markets and trade links.
Key developments to monitor
US response to Iran's proposal: Whether Washington responds to Tehran's seven-day proposal and whether Qatar can broker an agreement.
Further military action: Trump's warning of possible additional strikes and Iran's response could determine whether the confrontation escalates.
Strait of Hormuz shipping: Changes in vessel traffic, maritime restrictions, reported attacks and the US blockade of Iranian ports.
UAE aviation restrictions: Any changes to the suspension of Iranian airlines and the operating schedules of international carriers.
Oil prices and shipping costs: Further volatility in crude prices and possible increases in maritime insurance and freight charges.
Regional security advisories: Official UAE announcements and any changes to travel or security guidance affecting residents.