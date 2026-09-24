GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening, September 24

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles as Iran warns the conflict could spread further

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A gull flies overhead as a boy stands with his bicycle on a beach overlooking commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
A gull flies overhead as a boy stands with his bicycle on a beach overlooking commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
AP

The US-Iran conflict entered a tense diplomatic and economic phase on Thursday, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian using his address to the United Nations to reject US pressure while leaving the door open to further negotiations.

At the same time, Tehran has warned that the conflict could widen beyond the Gulf and Red Sea, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis.

For UAE residents, the developments are significant because the conflict continues to affect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, energy markets, regional airspace and the wider security environment.

Here are the key developments to watch this evening:

Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran will not ‘bend at the knee’

Pezeshkian struck a defiant tone during his UN address in New York on Wednesday, saying Iran would not surrender to US pressure.

He accused Washington of aggression and said Iran had not started the war. His remarks came as US and Iranian officials held indirect discussions in New York aimed at finding a way out of the conflict.

The talks remain difficult. Iranian and US officials have indicated that diplomacy is still possible, but the two sides remain divided over the conditions for ending hostilities and easing the pressure on Iran.

Pezeshkian's remarks therefore came against the backdrop of an unusual combination of military pressure and renewed diplomatic contacts.

Iran warns the conflict could spread to the Indian Ocean

Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned on Thursday that the conflict could spread beyond the current theatres if the US or Israel launches another attack.

Safavi said the fighting had already extended from the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz towards the Red Sea and suggested that further escalation could push the conflict towards the Indian Ocean.

The comments are a warning rather than an announcement of a new operation, but they underline the wider risks facing shipping and trade routes across the region.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted six Houthi missiles

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen.

According to Major General Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, the missiles were aimed at Taif and Yanbu. Saudi authorities also issued alerts in areas affected by the incident.

The incident adds to concerns about the conflict spreading across several fronts in the region, particularly around the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

Iran presents a reported 60-day ceasefire roadmap

Tehran has reportedly presented Washington with a proposal that includes a region-wide ceasefire lasting up to 60 days, the phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a timetable for wider negotiations.

The proposal, reported by regional sources briefed on the discussions, would also include a halt to attacks on Arab countries. Iran has previously said it could reopen Hormuz within days if the US reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports.

No agreement has been announced.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington remains open to diplomacy while maintaining that military options are available. The negotiations remain fluid, with the two sides still divided over the sequence of steps required to end the conflict.

US says 115 commercial vessels have been redirected

The maritime confrontation remains active despite the diplomatic contacts.

US Central Command said its forces had redirected 115 commercial vessels as of September 23 while enforcing what Washington calls its "steel wall blockade" on Iran.

CENTCOM says the figure refers to vessels that were redirected, rather than ships that were seized or destroyed. The blockade targets vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to the US military.

This is particularly important for the UAE and other Gulf states because the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy shipping routes. Prolonged disruption can affect oil prices, tanker rates, insurance costs and the wider cost of transporting goods.

Questions remain over Iran's negotiating position

The New York talks have also exposed differences over how much room Iranian negotiators have to make concessions.

Iranian officials have defended the contacts, saying they were conducted through mediation and were intended to communicate Tehran's conditions. At the same time, reports of criticism from within Iran have raised questions about how much domestic backing negotiators have for any potential agreement.

The key issue now is whether the diplomatic channel can produce an agreement that both sides are prepared to implement.

Netanyahu to address the UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also due to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, with the wider Middle East conflict expected to dominate his remarks.

His appearance comes as Israel remains closely involved in the US-Iran conflict and as tensions continue over the war in Gaza and developments in the occupied West Bank.

The UN gathering has therefore become an important diplomatic arena for several overlapping regional crises.

What UAE residents should watch

For people in the UAE, the most important developments are likely to be around Hormuz, shipping, travel, energy prices and regional security.

Any progress towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz could ease pressure on shipping and energy markets. Conversely, further military escalation or a prolonged blockade could keep transport and insurance costs elevated and put additional pressure on regional trade.

Air travel and maritime traffic could also be affected if the conflict expands or security risks increase.

For now, the situation remains fluid, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside military and economic pressure. The key question is whether the US-Iran talks in New York can lead to concrete steps towards a ceasefire and the reopening of vital regional trade routes.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A screengrab from a video published by the Clash Report shows Iran's President Pezeshkian setting foot on US soil in New York for the UN General Assembly, a day before Bessent says all Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world. It is unclear whether his Iranian-registered jet will be refueled for the flight home.

Pezeshkian's UN trip fuels diplomacy talk

2m read
Dubai International Airport recorded 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026. Traffic steadily rebounded through the second quarter, leading to positive momentum for the second half of the year

US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today

4m read
A vessel transits the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

US-Iran war: Key updates for UAE residents this evening

3m read
Pezeshkian said Iran's imports and exports had fallen by between 25 and 35 per cent in recent months.

US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know

5m read