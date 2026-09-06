What UAE residents need to know about the US-Iran standoff this evening, September 6

Strait of Hormuz flare-up forces airlines to adjust routes and schedules via UAE hubs
Dubai: Iran has threatened a stronger response to any further US attacks as tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces say they targeted a US naval drone, while Washington says an Iranian-linked tanker sank. UAE travellers face flight disruptions and should check schedules before leaving for the airport.
Here's a look at the key developments this evening:
Iran has warned that any further US attacks will trigger a faster and more forceful response, as tensions between the two sides continue to escalate.
Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, issued the warning on Sunday after Iranian forces targeted US naval assets in the latest exchange of fire. The clashes began with US strikes last week and come as efforts to break a six-month deadlock between Washington and Tehran remain stalled.
The standoff has also kept pressure on the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil passes. Iran continues to restrict access through the waterway, while the US has maintained a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.
Washington is also tightening economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions targeting entities accused of having financial links with Iran.
Ghalibaf said Iran would no longer limit its response to what he described as proportionate retaliation.
“The Americans must have understood that the era of proportionate responses has come to an end,” he said in remarks carried by Iranian state media.
He warned that any further attack on Iran’s interests or security would be met with a “faster, more intense and more painful response”.
The warning came as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards released footage showing operations around the Strait of Hormuz. The video showed Iranian forces monitoring and confronting vessels they described as violating restrictions in the waterway.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said their naval forces had attacked a US military unmanned surface vessel that was attempting to enter what Tehran called a protected area of the Strait of Hormuz.
The claim came hours after the latest exchange of strikes between Iran and the US, adding to concerns over the security of the key shipping route.
The US Central Command said the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman following what it described as a precision operation by American forces.
CENTCOM posted video showing the tanker engulfed in flames before sinking and said the vessel had effectively “joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea”.
For UAE residents, the immediate impact is being felt most clearly in air travel.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai are operating key regional services, but delays, cancellations and schedule changes continue at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.
Air Arabia has cancelled some flights to Kuwait and Bahrain, while several international airlines remain suspended from operating services to the UAE. Air France has suspended flights to and from Dubai until September 8.
Some airlines are gradually restoring services, but schedules remain fluid as carriers monitor security conditions and regional airspace.
Passengers travelling today should check the status of their specific flight before leaving for the airport, even if they have already received confirmation.
Travellers should also arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by their airline. Flydubai recommends allowing four hours for departures from Dubai.
Passengers should complete online check-in where available, allow extra time for traffic and airport procedures, and keep their contact details updated with airlines.
Most importantly, travellers should be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or changes and rely on official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.