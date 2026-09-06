US-Iran ship attacks open dangerous new phase in battle for Strait of Hormuz

The confrontation is rapidly becoming a cycle of ship-for-ship retaliation: Iran is seeking to prevent vessels from passing through Hormuz without its consent, while Washington has warned that attacks on its navy will cost Tehran more of the oil fleet it depends on for revenue.

Dubai: The US attack on three Iranian oil tankers has opened a more dangerous phase in the battle for the Strait of Hormuz , with Tehran claiming retaliatory attacks on six vessels as Washington tries to sustain the recovery in oil flows through the vital waterway.

“If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

Two — the Downy off Kharg Island and Stark 1 near Jask — were “permanently disabled”, while the unladen Kylo was “completely destroyed” outside the Arabian Gulf, according to CENTCOM.

The Guards warned other ships against using routes not approved by Tehran, underscoring the central struggle over who controls passage through Hormuz. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the Iranian claims.

Hours after the US strikes, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted six vessels — three oil tankers using what Tehran called an “unauthorised route” through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels it said were affiliated with the United States elsewhere.

Iran is still seeking to dictate which vessels can use Hormuz, and its latest claim of attacks on three tankers travelling on an “unauthorised route” suggests Tehran is trying to enforce that position even as US-protected traffic increases.

If Tehran follows through on its threat to intensify attacks on US naval escorts, the consequences could extend well beyond the military confrontation.

The contest over Hormuz, in other words, is not simply about physically closing or opening the strait. It is increasingly about whether Washington can make commercial shipping confident enough to keep using it.

Hormuz has been one of Iran’s most important sources of leverage during the war. If increasing numbers of vessels can pass through under US protection, that leverage diminishes.

Many of those near Kharg are believed to be laden with crude but unable to leave the Gulf because of US pressure.

Iran's claimed attacks on six vessels suggest Tehran is prepared to challenge both commercial traffic using routes it has not approved and US military power protecting shipping through the region.

Iran does not have to sink an American aircraft carrier to disrupt Washington’s strategy in Hormuz. Sustained attacks on naval escorts could force US ships into repeated defensive operations and make commercial operators more wary of the route.

An attack that seriously damaged a US warship — particularly one that killed American personnel — could trigger a much larger response and put more of Iran’s military and oil assets at risk.

Tehran therefore needs to demonstrate that it can still impose costs in Hormuz without provoking retaliation that further damages its own ability to fight and finance the conflict.

Oil is flowing again through the strait. But with Washington now targeting Iran's oil fleet and Tehran claiming attacks on ships using routes it has not approved, the battle over who controls Hormuz has entered a more dangerous phase.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.