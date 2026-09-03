Trump’s new 3-pronged strategy: Escort ships, bomb Iran, squeeze Tehran

Dubai: Six months into the Iran war, Donald Trump appears to have settled on a new three-pronged strategy for squeezing Tehran: Escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, bomb the military infrastructure Iran uses to threaten the waterway — and choke off Iran’s own oil exports.

On Tuesday, all three parts of that strategy came together in one of the most complex US operations of the war.

Squeeze Tehran economically: Iran has gone about seven weeks without meaningful crude exports through Hormuz, with loadings plunging from about 2 million bpd in March to 220,000–255,000 bpd in August. At the same time, Washington is intensifying sanctions, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalling fresh action against banks and other entities doing business with Iran and the IRGC.

The message Washington is trying to send is increasingly clear: Iran may still be able to threaten Hormuz, but it will become progressively harder for Tehran to stop everyone else’s oil while exporting its own.

US officials now describe Hormuz as a “depreciating asset” for Iran: A weapon that loses some of its value every time Washington demonstrates that commercial vessels can be escorted safely through.

Iran has gone about seven weeks without shipping meaningful crude exports through Hormuz since the US naval blockade resumed on July 14, according to Kpler, Vortexa and TankerTrackers.com data cited by Reuters.

That means Washington is attempting something sanctions alone never achieved: Physically choking off one of Tehran’s principal sources of foreign currency while keeping the same waterway increasingly open to its neighbours.

The squeeze does not stop at sea. Washington is simultaneously intensifying its financial offensive against Tehran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying the US is likely to announce new bank sanctions this week and again next week, while also targeting companies and entities doing business with the IRGC. The aim, he said, is to “economically asphyxiate” the regime.

That has turned the American campaign into what officials described to CNN as “mowing the grass” or a game of “whack-a-mole”: destroy the systems, watch Iran rebuild them, then strike again.

Trump said Wednesday that US forces had again destroyed radar and missile equipment Iran had reconstructed around Hormuz and warned that Washington was prepared to strike again.

On Wednesday, Tehran expanded its blacklist of ships it says have violated its navigation rules from 45 vessels to 56, threatening fines, confiscation or detention if they attempt to transit Hormuz.

For now, Trump is betting that Iran will reach its economic breaking point before the US reaches its military, political or financial one.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.