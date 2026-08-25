Iran is running out of money. Can Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ force a deal?

Iran’s oil revenues are being squeezed, its currency has plunged beyond two million rials to the dollar and senior officials are publicly warning that the economy cannot withstand indefinite pressure.

The US Navy is simultaneously trying to prevent Iran from exporting oil while escorting tankers from other countries through the Strait of Hormuz along the southern route near Oman, according to The Telegraph.

Between February 28 and the first ceasefire on April 8, Iran exported about 1.8 million barrels per day, according to The Telegraph — actually above its 2025 daily average of around 1.7 million barrels.

“No matter how much military power we have, if people are hungry, and we do not have financial circulation and economic growth, we will not endure,” he said.

Then President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to signal that Tehran should consider ending the conflict, saying it would be better to bring the war to an end while Iran remained in a position of “power and dignity”.

The strain is illustrated by the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is finally being relieved after an extraordinarily long deployment that included more than 270 days at sea without touching land, The Telegraph reported.

Its arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones gives it the ability to threaten shipping or regional energy infrastructure, potentially driving oil prices higher and increasing pressure on Washington and its Gulf partners to seek an agreement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Washington next month, and Trump must decide how aggressively he is willing to confront Beijing over Iranian oil while simultaneously managing disputes over trade, Taiwan and technology.

China’s purchases of Iranian crude have already fallen substantially — from about 1.4 million barrels per day before the war to roughly 700,000 barrels per day in recent months, according to Vortexa figures cited by CNN.

Iran must decide how much economic pain it can absorb before making concessions. Washington must decide how long it can sustain an extraordinarily demanding naval operation. China must decide whether it will bow to American pressure or continue providing Tehran with an economic outlet.

And Trump still faces perhaps the most basic question of all: What exactly does he want Iran to concede?

Tehran is unlikely to agree to dismantle its own government, while its nuclear programme is already constrained by the earlier memorandum of understanding and damage to its facilities.

Trump may finally have Iran where he wants it. The question now is whether he can keep it there long enough to turn financial strangulation into a political deal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.