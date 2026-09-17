Why Israel wants 60,000 one-tonne US bombs — and why the deal is controversial

Dubai: The United States is preparing a massive new weapons package for Israel that would supply it with 60,000 one-tonne munitions, replenishing stocks depleted by years of fighting across the Middle East — but also reopening a fierce debate over the use of heavy bombs in densely populated areas.

The proposed $2.8 billion deal comes as Israel seeks to rebuild an arsenal heavily drawn down during military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and elsewhere, according to The New York Times.

Amos Yadlin, a retired major general and former head of Israeli military intelligence, said Israel’s traditional defence doctrine had been built around short wars, but recent years had demonstrated the need to prepare for prolonged conflicts.

The I-2000 Penetrator is different. Its thick casing allows it to punch through surfaces such as rock, soil or concrete before detonneating, making it useful against hardened or underground targets. Because much of its weight is in the casing, however, it carries less explosive material than the other two bombs.

The New York Times reported that its investigation into the opening weeks of the Gaza war identified more than 200 instances in which Israel dropped one-tonne bombs, including in densely populated areas.

US forces, by comparison, generally use smaller 250- and 500-pound bombs and have used one-tonne weapons relatively sparingly since the Vietnam War, according to the Times.

For Congress to stop the transaction after it proceeds through the formal process, lawmakers would need to pass a resolution of disapproval through both the House and Senate and overcome a presidential veto — requiring two-thirds majorities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also used emergency powers in March to proceed with $4 billion in arms transfers to Israel, including more than 35,000 one-tonne bombs, according to the Times.

Analysts cited by the Times said Israeli officials and supporters in Washingtonne may therefore see an incentive to secure large quantities of weapons while the political environment remains favourable to such transfers.

For Washingtonne, it has revived a much larger question: whether supplying tens of thousands of the US arsenal’s heaviest conventional bombs is compatible with growing demands in Congress for tighter safeguards over how American weapons are used.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.