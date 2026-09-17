UAE airports see mixed operations as airlines restore some routes but suspensions remain
Dubai: UAE travellers face a mixed picture on Thursday, with some flight delays reported at Dubai International Airport while cancellations are also affecting some Dubai and Sharjah services.
The latest disruption comes as the US-Iran conflict continues to unsettle regional airspace and push up fuel costs, although US President Donald Trump said the war could be “hopefully toward the end” and claimed Washington had been in direct contact with Tehran over a possible agreement.
No final agreement or ceasefire has been announced.
US Vice President JD Vance has warned that the widening Iran conflict could trigger a major energy crisis as disruption spreads across the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab.
Iranian strikes have damaged US military facilities across the region, while Houthi advances in Yemen have intensified fighting. Saudi Arabia has stepped up airstrikes and Washington is providing intelligence support, while the UN has urged de-escalation.
At the same time, Trump said the US could be nearing the end of the war and claimed there had been direct contact with Tehran. The comments were described in the notes as the clearest recent indication of a possible diplomatic route out of the conflict, but there is no announced ceasefire or agreement.
Brent crude was trading at around $105 a barrel on Thursday morning. The IATA jet fuel price monitor showed the global average jet fuel price rose 6.1 per cent last week to $181.46 a barrel.
Dubai International Airport has reported some flight disruptions.
Cancellations: Emirates flight EK636 from Dubai to Peshawar; Al Jazeera flights J9122 and J9124 from Dubai to Kuwait; Syrian Air RB518 from Dubai to Damascus.
Delays: Emirates EK797 from Dubai to Conakry and Nepal Airlines RA230 from Dubai to Kathmandu.
No major delays or cancellations were published on the Zayed International Airport website this morning.
Travellers are nevertheless advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally in the supplied update, with no major cancellations reported. Flights EY647 and EY641 between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain had arrived/departed, while EY645 was scheduled. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight EY653 had departed.
The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.
EK837 from Dubai to Bahrain had arrived, with EK839 scheduled. Dubai-Kuwait flight EK857 was scheduled. Passengers were advised to check Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.
Bahrain services included FZ029 and FZ023, which had arrived, while FZ021, FZ027 and FZ063 were scheduled. Flights FZ817 from Dubai to Yanbu and FZ815 from Dubai to Abha were cancelled.
The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check flight status.
Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Flights G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait were cancelled. G9121 had not yet departed. G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain was cancelled, while G9103 and G9105 were scheduled. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight 3L020 was cancelled.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Check your flight before leaving
With schedules changing throughout the day, passengers should check their flight number and latest status directly with the operating airline before travelling to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport or Sharjah International Airport. Further delays, cancellations or schedule changes may be announced at short notice.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad "against all but essential travel" warning for the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions remain unpredictable and travellers should be prepared for flight cancellations and possible airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism, armed conflict and significant commercial flight disruption. Saudi Arabia is also at Level 3.
Australia: Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures and flight cancellations.
Canada: Its guidance in the supplied notes advises a high degree of caution for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, with travellers told to keep documents current and maintain supplies in case they need to shelter in place.
Several international carriers are operating or restoring UAE services, but others continue to suspend routes.
Operating/restoring:
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran flights remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights operating; Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India/Air India Express: Full GCC networks restored, with around 780 weekly flights between India and the region.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services operating.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services to Dubai operating.
Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027
Air France: Dubai — suspended through September 19
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi — suspended; Dubai due to resume October 25 at reduced frequency
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh — suspended through November 30
Singapore Airlines: Dubai — suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai — suspended until October 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai — suspended until October 2
AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai — suspended until further notice
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24; Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Follow your airline's official channels for last-minute changes.
Allow at least three hours at the airport, or longer if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Keep your phone number and contact details updated with the airline.
Expect the possibility of last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes while regional conditions remain fluid.