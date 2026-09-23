US-Iran war: First talks in months raise hopes of deal — what UAE residents need to know tonight

Trump sees momentum after indirect Iran talks as oil falls and aviation sanctions bite
The US-Iran conflict has entered a potentially significant diplomatic phase, with the two sides holding their first indirect talks in months on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
US President Donald Trump said there was “a lot of momentum” towards an agreement, although Iran stressed that its conditions for ending the war had not changed.
At the same time, new US sanctions targeting Iranian aviation are beginning to bite, while oil prices have retreated to around two-week lows as markets respond to hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.
For UAE residents, the key developments this Wednesday afternoon and evening are the renewed negotiations, continuing restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, new aviation sanctions and changing flight schedules.
Here is what you need to know on September 23.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicated through mediators in New York in the first such talks since an interim ceasefire collapsed in July.
Trump described the discussions as productive and said there was “a lot of momentum” towards a deal.
Iran confirmed the contact but stressed that it was conducted through a Qatari mediator rather than face-to-face.
Tehran said it had reiterated its existing conditions, including an end to fighting on all fronts and a halt to what it describes as US aggression.
The diplomatic opening is significant, but neither side has announced any change in its fundamental negotiating position.
The diplomatic push follows Trump's UN General Assembly address, where he issued another stark warning to Tehran.
Trump said he faced a choice between reaching a deal and escalating military action against Iran, while also predicting that an agreement could eventually be reached.
He later struck a more optimistic tone after the indirect talks, saying the relationship was developing.
Iran’s armed forces rejected Trump’s threats, while Iranian officials continue to insist that Washington must end military action before a broader settlement can be reached.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also in New York for the UN General Assembly.
New US restrictions targeting Iran’s aviation sector took effect on Wednesday as Washington intensifies economic pressure alongside its military and diplomatic efforts.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that companies providing Iranian airlines with fuel, landing services or ticket sales could risk being excluded from the US financial system.
The US Treasury earlier sanctioned 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines.
The effects are already emerging. Iranian authorities said services from Tehran to Baghdad and Muscat would be cancelled, while Iraq ordered Iranian flights to Baghdad suspended following Washington’s sanctions warning.
Iranian authorities said other international routes, including Istanbul, were continuing.
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below normal levels despite some improvement in recent weeks.
Preliminary shipping data cited by Reuters showed three commodity vessels crossing the strait on Tuesday, compared with four on Monday and a 10-day average of about 15.
The figures do not capture all traffic because some vessels switch off their tracking transponders while making the crossing.
The future of Hormuz remains central to negotiations. Iran has indicated that it could reopen the waterway more fully if Washington reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.
Washington, however, rejects Tehran’s demand for greater control over shipping through the strait.
France is meanwhile working with the United States on a possible UN Security Council resolution to safeguard freedom of navigation through Hormuz.
Oil prices have retreated as traders respond to the renewed diplomatic contacts and improving crude flows from the region.
Brent crude was hovering around $100 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its lowest level in two weeks after repeatedly moving above the $100 mark during the conflict.
Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West pipeline and increased crude movements, helping ease some supply concerns.
The diplomatic opening in New York has added to expectations that a settlement could eventually reduce disruption around Hormuz.
However, roughly a third of Gulf oil is still estimated to be missing from global supplies, according to Reuters, keeping energy markets vulnerable to any renewed escalation.
UAE travellers continue to face selected delays and cancellations, according to the latest Gulf News flight tracker.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi services to destinations including India, Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been affected, with some India flights delayed by several hours. Selected Air Arabia services to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha and Gassim were cancelled, while flydubai, Emirates and Etihad also recorded individual cancellations or delays.
The disruption comes as new US restrictions on Iranian aviation take effect, although not all UAE flight changes relate to the Iran conflict.
Passengers should check their individual flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
The most important development is whether the renewed US-Iran contact in New York progresses beyond indirect talks.
Neither side has announced concessions, but the first diplomatic engagement in months — and Trump’s more optimistic comments afterwards — have increased expectations that negotiations could gather momentum.
The Strait of Hormuz remains another key indicator. Any agreement that lets more commercial vessels and oil tankers pass through safely could immediately affect energy prices and global shipping.
The new US aviation sanctions are also worth watching, particularly whether more countries stop servicing Iranian carriers.
For UAE travellers, flight schedules remain subject to change, while oil prices around $100 provide one of the clearest measures of whether markets believe diplomacy is reducing the risk of further escalation.