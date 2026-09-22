Trump warns Iran at UN: ‘Big decision’ looms — deal or military action?

US president claims Iran’s power curbed, vows to keep pressure and options open
US President Donald Trump used his United Nations General Assembly address on Tuesday to issue a fresh warning to Iran, saying he faces a “big decision” over whether to pursue a deal with Tehran or take further military action.
Trump said he believed a deal could be reached after the US midterm elections, repeating his claims that Iran is seeking an agreement to end the conflict.
As Trump began describing the past six months of military strikes against Iran, members of the Iranian delegation walked out of the General Assembly hall, leaving only one person seated.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in New York for the annual UN meeting but did not attend Trump’s address. Lower-level Iranian officials and delegates were initially seated in the chamber before leaving about 10 minutes into the speech.
Trump said US military action had weakened Iran’s influence in the Middle East, declaring that Tehran was “the bully no more”.
“There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world’s peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.
Trump said he had previously sought a deal with Iran but claimed his efforts had been rejected. He also accused Tehran of building up missile and drone capabilities that he said could have posed a threat to Europe.
Trump said he faced a “big decision” over Iran, presenting a potential agreement as one option and further military action as another.
“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before...?” he asked.
“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly,” Trump said, adding that he believed a deal could be reached after the US election.
He also claimed Iran was waiting to see how he performs in the midterm elections, adding: “What they don’t realise is that I’m not running.”
Trump thanked the UN Security Council for what he described as overwhelming support for a resolution condemning attacks on commercial shipping linked by his administration to Iran.
“Now we must be equally united in maintaining pressure,” he said.
Trump also said the US Navy had escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and claimed oil flows were higher than at any point since the start of the war.
Trump also pushed back against reports that the US military is running low on advanced weapons following the conflict with Iran.
“We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using,” he said, adding that US production was increasing.
However, US and allied officials and defence experts have raised concerns about depleted stocks of some missile interceptors and other weapons, with replenishment expected to take time.
Turning to Ukraine, Trump said Russia and Ukraine had “had it” and suggested a negotiated end to the war was approaching.
“We will get that done, more quickly than people understand,” he said, adding that the US was working closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.
Trump has made similar predictions previously, but fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has continued, including missile and drone attacks.
Trump is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Tuesday.
Trump also thanked the UN Security Council for its support of what he called the US 20-point Gaza peace plan and the establishment of a Board of Peace.
He said nearly 30 countries had joined the board and thanked participating nations for contributing millions of dollars in relief.