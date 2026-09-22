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Iranian delegation walks out during Trump speech at UN

Iranian envoys exit UN hall as Trump warns against growing threats from Tehran

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump is seen speaking on a screen during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City.
President Donald Trump is seen speaking on a screen during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City.
AFP

Members of Iran’s delegation walked out of the United Nations General Assembly as US President Donald Trump spoke about US military action against Tehran.

Trump was addressing world leaders in New York when the Iranian delegation left the chamber, according to reports.

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The walkout came as Trump defended US action against Iran and warned that he would not allow threats to grow or unresolved problems to become harder to address.

“As President of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day,” Trump said. “I do not believe in letting problems fester until they only become harder to solve.”

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

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