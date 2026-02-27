“We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House. “They cannot have nuclear weapons. We want no nuclear weapons by Iran , and they’re not saying those golden words.”

Dubai: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is “not happy” with the direction of nuclear talks with Iran , warning that while diplomacy remains ongoing, military force remains an option if Tehran refuses to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The remarks came a day after US and Iranian officials concluded another round of indirect negotiations in Geneva without a breakthrough. Technical discussions are expected to continue in Vienna next week, mediated by Oman.

Tensions remain elevated as US military assets continue to mass in the Middle East, including two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional airpower. Iran has warned it would retaliate against American forces and bases in the region if attacked.

While Trump said no final decision has been made on military action, he acknowledged the risks involved. “When there’s war, there’s a risk of anything, both good and bad,” he said when asked about the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

A confidential report from the UN nuclear watchdog, circulated to member states and seen by The Associated Press, said inspectors have not been granted access to key nuclear sites since they were heavily bombed during last year’s 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. As a result, the agency said it cannot verify Tehran’s claim that uranium enrichment has ceased following US and Israeli strikes.

Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term, said he would “wait to see what happens” in upcoming talks. But he made clear that time may be limited.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and has demanded sanctions relief in exchange for limiting — but not ending — enrichment activities. US intelligence has found no evidence Tehran has decided to build a nuclear weapon, though Washington and Israel remain skeptical.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel early next week to discuss Iran and regional security. The US Embassy in Jerusalem has authorised the voluntary departure of non-essential staff and family members, with Ambassador Mike Huckabee urging personnel considering departure to leave immediately.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.