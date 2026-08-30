Iran’s Hormuz weapon is slipping away. What’s Tehran’s next move?

Dubai: For six months, Iran has possessed one weapon Washington could not easily neutralise: The ability to make the world pay for the war by choking the Strait of Hormuz.

Goldman Sachs estimates cited by CNN show Gulf oil flows have rebounded from 5-6 million barrels a day at their March low to 15-16 million now — around two-thirds of pre-war levels, while US forces are clearing shipping lanes and protecting commercial vessels transiting the Strait.

Tehran is already threatening precisely that. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has warned that if the US continues its economic campaign, “not a single drop of oil” could leave the Arabian Gulf.

The US has concentrated substantial military firepower around Hormuz and has been working to clear shipping lanes. A major Iranian escalation could provoke another round of intense fighting without guaranteeing that Tehran can again cripple traffic.

But both strategies could backfire. Renewed Houthi attacks risk further US military action, while targeting Gulf energy facilities could alienate governments that have been trying to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Annual inflation reached 66 per cent in July, food inflation hit 128 per cent and the rial has plunged. President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran’s foreign trade had fallen 35 per cent during the war.

And if Iran can no longer use Hormuz to make the rest of the world hurt more than it does, Tehran may eventually face the choice it has spent six months trying to avoid: Escalate dramatically — or negotiate from a weaker hand.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.