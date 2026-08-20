Hormuz paradox: Why flowing oil could prolong Iran war

2-3 VLCCs a day have crossed Hormuz on average since July 7, down from about 8 a day before the war.

15 million barrels a day are leaving the Gulf through Hormuz and pipelines, according to the US energy secretary.

20 million barrels a day were exported from the region before the war.

72 of 84 tankers — about 86% — crossing since July 7 likely used the UN-authorised route through Omani waters, Kpler estimates.

Brent crude near $94 a barrel after jumping 2.4% on Thursday.

WTI around $86, up 2.5%, as Trump's threat of economic warfare rattled markets.