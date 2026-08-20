Iran on Thursday executed a foreign national over involvement in the killing of four police officers during anti-government protests in January, the judiciary reported.

"Ghaem Hosseini, a foreign national," who was convicted of involvement in an incident in central Isfahan province that resulted in the deaths of four police officers, "was hanged after his case was reviewed and his sentence upheld by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

The report, which did not disclose Hosseini's nationality, said he was convicted "of drawing a weapon and causing fear and terror, creating widespread insecurity, acting against people's physical integrity and national security in a manner that seriously disrupted public order".

Iran has already hanged four others over the same case since July.