US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 26, 2026)

Ship-to-ship oil transfers are actively underway outside the Strait of Hormuz , allowing crude to continue flowing and limiting immediate global supply shocks, maritime tracking data showed early on Wednesday (Aug. 26). TankerTrackers reported at least 15 simultaneous ship-to-ship transfer operations underway in the Gulf of Oman involving roughly 25 million barrels of crude oil plus refined products.

US and UAE officials are holding discussions on regional conflicts and pathways to de-escalation. Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has urged Iran to work with Gulf Arab countries to de-escalate tensions and seek a political way out of the war rather than target them .

Washington has offered Iran sanctions relief conditioned on reopening the strait to normal traffic. The latest phase of the confrontation was marked by increased economic pressure, an end to attempts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz and a move beyond the memorandum of understanding stage.

UAE airports remain operational; travellers are advised to check airline updates and official advisories for any schedule changes or security notices.

Iran says the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, despite talks with Oman on a temporary shipping corridor. Tehran says the arrangement does not amount to a full reopening and remains conditional on US compliance with commitments under an earlier memorandum.

A proposed Iran-Oman route would be temporary and tightly controlled. Iran says commercial ships could use a designated corridor, but military vessels would be barred; negotiations on a permanent arrangement could take up to 60 days.

Diplomatic channels remain open, say officials, with the US reportedly floating sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the strait. Iran’s reported financial pressures add another layer, raising questions about how long Tehran can sustain its position.

For UAE residents, the priority is staying informed on travel, fuel markets, and official guidance as the situation evolves hour by hour.

Trump says all mines in Hormuz’s international waters have been cleared or detonated. He warned that any vessel laying new mines would be destroyed. Iran had not publicly commented on that claim.

Oil prices fell as Washington emphasized sanctions over fresh military action. Brent dropped 3.9% to $88.58 a barrel, while US WTI lost 3.1% to $82.36, as markets judged an immediate return to large-scale war less likely.

The US is escalating its economic campaign against Tehran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said countries with significant economic ties to Iran risk isolation, placing particular pressure on China, Iran’s largest oil customer.