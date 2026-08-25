UAE presidential adviser says attacks on GCC states have deepened Tehran’s isolation
Dubai: Iran must work with Gulf Arab countries to de-escalate tensions and seek a political way out of the war rather than target them, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said as the US-Iran confrontation enters a new phase.
Gargash said the latest phase of the confrontation was marked by increased economic pressure, an end to attempts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz and a move beyond the memorandum of understanding stage.
“As the US-Iran confrontation enters a new phase, characterised by escalating economic pressure, ending attempts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz and moving beyond the memorandum of understanding stage, we reiterate that Iran’s aggression against the GCC countries missed its target,” Gargash said in a post on X platform.
“Instead, it deepened Tehran’s predicament and was a grave strategic miscalculation that further increased its isolation and weakened its position.”
“The path out of this war does not lie in targeting the GCC countries, but in working with them to create the conditions for de-escalation and to seek a political way out of the war,” he added.