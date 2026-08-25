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Anwar Gargash: Iran must work with GCC countries to find political way out of war

UAE presidential adviser says attacks on GCC states have deepened Tehran’s isolation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: Iran must work with Gulf Arab countries to de-escalate tensions and seek a political way out of the war rather than target them, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said as the US-Iran confrontation enters a new phase.

Gargash said the latest phase of the confrontation was marked by increased economic pressure, an end to attempts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz and a move beyond the memorandum of understanding stage.

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“As the US-Iran confrontation enters a new phase, characterised by escalating economic pressure, ending attempts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz and moving beyond the memorandum of understanding stage, we reiterate that Iran’s aggression against the GCC countries missed its target,” Gargash said in a post on X platform.

“Instead, it deepened Tehran’s predicament and was a grave strategic miscalculation that further increased its isolation and weakened its position.”

“The path out of this war does not lie in targeting the GCC countries, but in working with them to create the conditions for de-escalation and to seek a political way out of the war,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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