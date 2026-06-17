Gargash responds to Amr Moussa's call for broader regional arrangements
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President said discussions about any new regional arrangements must acknowledge Iran's direct aggression against the UAE and other GCC countries.
Writing on X, Gargash was responding to comments by former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, who had welcomed the US-Iran understanding and called for it to serve as a starting point for broader regional agreements, including renewed attention to the Palestinian issue.
"With all due respect to Mr Amr Moussa, talking about new regional arrangements should not overlook a fundamental reality," Gargash said, adding: "Iran's attacks were not limited to Israel or the US. Tehran also carried out direct aggression against the UAE and other GCC countries."
He added that any serious approach to the region's future must be based on respect for sovereignty and the rejection of aggression against Arab Gulf countries, rather than "overlooking or ignoring" such actions.
Moussa had argued that a US-Iran understanding could pave the way for addressing other regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, and called for renewed Palestinian political engagement, including parliamentary and presidential elections.
He also said the Palestinian issue should be addressed through the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people alongside recognition of Israel's existence within the framework of international law and relevant UN resolutions.
Gargash's remarks highlight continuing sensitivities among GCC countries regarding Iran's hostile policies as discussions continue over the future security and political architecture of the region.