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Any new regional arrangements must address Iran’s direct aggression on GCC countries: Anwar Gargash

Gargash responds to Amr Moussa's call for broader regional arrangements

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Any new regional arrangements must address Iran’s direct aggression on GCC countries: Anwar Gargash
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President said discussions about any new regional arrangements must acknowledge Iran's direct aggression against the UAE and other GCC countries.

Writing on X, Gargash was responding to comments by former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, who had welcomed the US-Iran understanding and called for it to serve as a starting point for broader regional agreements, including renewed attention to the Palestinian issue.

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"With all due respect to Mr Amr Moussa, talking about new regional arrangements should not overlook a fundamental reality," Gargash said, adding: "Iran's attacks were not limited to Israel or the US. Tehran also carried out direct aggression against the UAE and other GCC countries."

He added that any serious approach to the region's future must be based on respect for sovereignty and the rejection of aggression against Arab Gulf countries, rather than "overlooking or ignoring" such actions.

Moussa had argued that a US-Iran understanding could pave the way for addressing other regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, and called for renewed Palestinian political engagement, including parliamentary and presidential elections.

He also said the Palestinian issue should be addressed through the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people alongside recognition of Israel's existence within the framework of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Gargash's remarks highlight continuing sensitivities among GCC countries regarding Iran's hostile policies as discussions continue over the future security and political architecture of the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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