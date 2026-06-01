An unacceptable approach that undermines efforts to preserve security and stability
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, condemned what he described as the continued brutal Iranian attacks on Kuwait, saying the escalation threatens regional security at a time when diplomatic efforts were focused on ending conflicts and restoring stability across the region.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said this escalation reflect a violation of sovereignty and international law, an unacceptable approach that undermines ongoing efforts to steer the region away from cycles of war and crisis.
The remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Kuwait, which Kuwaiti authorities said were intercepted by the country's air defence systems.
“We condemn the continued brutal Iranian attacks against our sisterly State of Kuwait. At a time when the region is witnessing delicate efforts to emerge from the cycle of wars and crises, this escalation and violation of sovereignty and international law reflect an unacceptable approach that undermines efforts to preserve security and stability,” Gargash said.
“We stand with our sisterly Kuwait wholeheartedly and reaffirm that its security is our security. These grave attacks represent a direct threat to the region and its stability,” he added.