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Anwar Gargash slams Iran's continued brutal attacks on Kuwait, as grave threat to region's stability

An unacceptable approach that undermines efforts to preserve security and stability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, condemned what he described as the continued brutal Iranian attacks on Kuwait, saying the escalation threatens regional security at a time when diplomatic efforts were focused on ending conflicts and restoring stability across the region.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said this escalation reflect a violation of sovereignty and international law, an unacceptable approach that undermines ongoing efforts to steer the region away from cycles of war and crisis.

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The remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Kuwait, which Kuwaiti authorities said were intercepted by the country's air defence systems.

“We condemn the continued brutal Iranian attacks against our sisterly State of Kuwait. At a time when the region is witnessing delicate efforts to emerge from the cycle of wars and crises, this escalation and violation of sovereignty and international law reflect an unacceptable approach that undermines efforts to preserve security and stability,” Gargash said.

“We stand with our sisterly Kuwait wholeheartedly and reaffirm that its security is our security. These grave attacks represent a direct threat to the region and its stability,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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