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Gargash: No alternative to Gulf unity in facing regional challenges

Gargash: Enhancing unified GCC position is "an absolute necessity" in the face of threats

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Gargash: Strengthening unity among GCC states is essential to confronting threats.
Gargash: Strengthening unity among GCC states is essential to confronting threats.
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Dubai:  Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, has stressed that strengthening unity among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states is essential to confronting threats to the region's security and stability

In a post on X, Gargash said enhancing a unified GCC position remained "an absolute necessity" in the face of threats affecting the security and stability of member states. 

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He said there was "no alternative" other than rising to these challenges by uniting ranks to defend sovereignty and safeguard national achievements, based on a shared destiny and common interests.

"That is the message of the UAE and its leadership," he added.

Gargash remarks were made as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with Kuwait's leadership aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties and coordination on regional developments. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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