Gargash says experience has reinforced the UAE's strength and stability
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has emerged from the latest period of regional tensions stronger, more resilient and more confident, having worked diplomatically to avert conflict while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said following the announcement of an understanding between the United States and Iran.
In a post on X, Gargash pointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the memorandum of understanding, which emphasised the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law in addressing regional challenges.
He said the UAE had consistently supported an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, respect for state sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness, as well as the protection of maritime corridors and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement also underscored the importance of continuing negotiations aimed at achieving sustainable outcomes that preserve the security and stability of the region, Gargash noted.
"The UAE emerges from this phase stronger, more resilient and more confident," he wrote. "It worked diplomatically and with credibility to avoid war, protected its sovereignty with determination and capability, and reinforced its position as a model of development, stability and prosperity in the region."
His remarks came after the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, a development widely viewed as a step towards reducing tensions and opening the door to further diplomatic engagement.
The UAE has repeatedly advocated dialogue and political solutions to regional disputes, while maintaining its commitment to national security, regional stability and the uninterrupted flow of global trade and energy supplies through key maritime routes.