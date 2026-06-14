UAE leadership balanced wisdom, resolve and flexibility during crisis
Dubai: The UAE has never been an advocate of war and will continue to champion peace and stability, while remaining firmly committed to defending its sovereignty and national interests, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said as expectations grow over a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran.
In a post on X, Gargash said the anticipated accord could help close a chapter of regional tensions and open a political pathway that he hoped would prove successful.
"As we approach the expected agreement between Washington and Tehran, which would turn the page on war and open a political track that we hope will succeed, we can only commend the way our wise leadership has handled this crisis and its repercussions," he wrote.
Gargash said the UAE's leadership had navigated the period with a combination of wisdom, steadfastness and flexibility, adapting its approach when circumstances required while maintaining clear and consistent positions.
He added that the country's long-standing preference for diplomacy and dialogue had remained unchanged despite heightened regional uncertainty.
"We have never been advocates of war and will always remain advocates of peace and stability, while maintaining our firm commitment to defending the nation and safeguarding its sovereignty and interests," Gargash said.
His remarks come amid mounting speculation that diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran may be nearing a breakthrough, raising hopes of easing tensions that have weighed on regional security and economic stability for years.