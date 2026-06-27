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Gargash welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework agreement as step towards sovereignty

Remarks follow US-brokered framework agreement signed in Washington on Friday

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Gargash said the agreement represented "an important and positive step" towards enabling Lebanon to regain full sovereignty over its territory.
Gargash said the agreement represented "an important and positive step" towards enabling Lebanon to regain full sovereignty over its territory.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has welcomed the US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, saying it is an important step towards restoring Lebanon's full sovereignty and reinforcing the authority of the state.

In a post on X, Gargash said the agreement represented "an important and positive step" towards enabling Lebanon to regain full sovereignty over its territory. 

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He added that the Lebanese people had endured the consequences of conflicts fought by others on their land for decades and had paid a heavy price.

"The consolidation of state authority and sovereignty remains the true guarantee of Lebanon's stability and future," Gargash said.

His remarks followed the signing on Friday of a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel in Washington after several days of US-mediated talks aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The trilateral document was signed at the US State Department by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter alongside the United States. While all parties described the agreement as an initial step, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it marked the beginning of what would be "a difficult journey" towards implementation.

The United States said it would help implement the agreement through a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon and provide humanitarian assistance, while also supporting efforts to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of broader efforts to reinforce the country's sovereignty.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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